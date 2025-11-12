Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for November 12th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 14th:

King Princess at The Depot

LAMP at The Complex

Avatar at The Union

Saturday the 15th:

Ben Rector at the Delta Center

The Frights at Soundwell

Thrice at The Union

Lucius at The Depot

On Sale Friday at 10am MT

Moonticks – at The Depot – February 27th

Black Label Society – at The Union – March 7th

RUEL – at The Union – March 27th

AMBLE – June 16 – at Soundwell

Redveil – March 10 – at Soundwell

Jack Johnson w/ Lake Street Dive – Utah First – September 4th

Train w/ Barenaked Ladies & Matt Nathanson – Utah First – August 19th

Rod Stewart w/ Richard Marx – Utah First – June 19th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – through 01/10 – Link

Christmas in Color 2025 – through 12/28 – Link

West Valley City’s Winter Market 2025 – 11/14-11/15 – Link

The Wizard of Oz in Concert at Maurice Abravanel Hall – 11/14-11/15 – Link

2025 World of Illumination: Enchanted Safari at Fair Park– 11/15 through 01/04 – Link

Friday the 14th:

The Grateful Ball with Scotty and the Daylites and The Disco Chickens at The Commonweath Room – Link

Megan Blue CD Release with Hivemind at The State Room – Link

Lamp live at The Complex – Link

V2 Presents – Lumasi at Soundwell – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link

Tree Lighting and Ice Skating at Millcreek Commons – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. New York Islanders at the Delta Center – Link

Saturday the 15th:

Lil Peep Memorial Show at The Complex – Link

SoJo Turkey Run 2025 – Link

Sunday the 16th:

2025 Hanukkah Market at IJ & Jeanne Wagner Jewish Community Center – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls at the Delta Center – Link

Farmers Markets: