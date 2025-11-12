Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for November 12th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 14th:
King Princess at The Depot
LAMP at The Complex
Avatar at The Union
Saturday the 15th:
- Ben Rector at the Delta Center
- The Frights at Soundwell
- Thrice at The Union
- Lucius at The Depot
On Sale Friday at 10am MT
- Moonticks – at The Depot – February 27th
- Black Label Society – at The Union – March 7th
- RUEL – at The Union – March 27th
- AMBLE – June 16 – at Soundwell
- Redveil – March 10 – at Soundwell
- Jack Johnson w/ Lake Street Dive – Utah First – September 4th
- Train w/ Barenaked Ladies & Matt Nathanson – Utah First – August 19th
- Rod Stewart w/ Richard Marx – Utah First – June 19th
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – through 01/10 – Link
- Christmas in Color 2025 – through 12/28 – Link
- West Valley City’s Winter Market 2025 – 11/14-11/15 – Link
- The Wizard of Oz in Concert at Maurice Abravanel Hall – 11/14-11/15 – Link
- 2025 World of Illumination: Enchanted Safari at Fair Park– 11/15 through 01/04 – Link
Friday the 14th:
- The Grateful Ball with Scotty and the Daylites and The Disco Chickens at The Commonweath Room – Link
- Megan Blue CD Release with Hivemind at The State Room – Link
- Lamp live at The Complex – Link
- V2 Presents – Lumasi at Soundwell – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link
- Tree Lighting and Ice Skating at Millcreek Commons – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. New York Islanders at the Delta Center – Link
Saturday the 15th:
Sunday the 16th:
- 2025 Hanukkah Market at IJ & Jeanne Wagner Jewish Community Center – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls at the Delta Center – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link