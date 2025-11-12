Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for November 12th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 14th: 

  • King Princess at The Depot
  • LAMP at The Complex
  • Avatar at The Union

Saturday the 15th:

  • Ben Rector at the Delta Center
  • The Frights at Soundwell
  • Thrice at The Union
  • Lucius at The Depot

 On Sale Friday at 10am MT

  • Moonticks – at The Depot – February 27th
  • Black Label Society – at The Union – March 7th
  • RUEL – at The Union – March 27th
  • AMBLE – June 16 – at Soundwell
  • Redveil – March 10 – at Soundwell
  • Jack Johnson w/ Lake Street Dive – Utah First – September 4th
  • Train w/ Barenaked Ladies & Matt Nathanson – Utah First – August 19th
  • Rod Stewart w/ Richard Marx – Utah First – June 19th

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – through 01/10 – Link
  • Christmas in Color 2025 – through 12/28 – Link 
  • West Valley City’s Winter Market 2025 – 11/14-11/15 – Link 
  • The Wizard of Oz in Concert at Maurice Abravanel Hall – 11/14-11/15 – Link 
  • 2025 World of Illumination: Enchanted Safari at Fair Park– 11/15 through 01/04 – Link 

Friday the 14th:     

  • The Grateful Ball with Scotty and the Daylites and The Disco Chickens at The Commonweath Room – Link 
  • Megan Blue CD Release with Hivemind at The State Room – Link 
  • Lamp live at The Complex – Link 
  • V2 Presents – Lumasi at Soundwell – Link
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link 
  • Tree Lighting and Ice Skating at Millcreek Commons – Link 
  • Utah Mammoth vs. New York Islanders at the Delta Center – Link 

Saturday the 15th: 

  • Lil Peep Memorial Show at The Complex – Link 
  • SoJo Turkey Run 2025 – Link 

Sunday the 16th:  

  • 2025 Hanukkah Market at IJ & Jeanne Wagner Jewish Community Center – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls at the Delta Center – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link 
