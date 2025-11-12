Boner of the Day From November 12th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: CANDACE OWENS, BEN SHAPIRO, NICK FUENTES, JOE ROGAN, RUSSELL BRAND…SHALL I GO ON? THE WHO LOT OF THEM CAN GO STRAIGHT TO HELL.

Candace Owens publicly clapped back at Ben Shapiro after he accused her of suggesting that Erika Kirk, wife of the late Charlie Kirk, was responsible for her husband’s death. Owens called Shapiro a liar, saying he fabricated the accusation during his appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show and twisted her words for attention. While Owens had previously speculated about possible cover-ups surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death, she insisted she never accused Erika Kirk of any wrongdoing.

Boner Candidate #2: I TRY TO NOT NOMINATE HIM, BUT THIS IS TOO GOOD

President Donald Trump mistakenly shared a satirical article claiming Barack Obama received $40 million in royalties from the Affordable Care Act. The false story originated from America’s Last Line of Defense, a website that openly labels all its content as fictional and warns readers not to take it seriously. Trump’s post, which included the comment “WOW!,” drew ridicule online for showing he fell for obviously fake news while continuing his attacks on the ACA.

Boner Candidate #3: TOO BAD ABOUT THE ALS, BUT A LEASE IS A LEASE.

Musician Tim Meeks, recently diagnosed with ALS, can no longer drive or play guitar but is still being forced to make payments on his car lease. Despite explaining his medical condition and financial hardship, his dealer and the manufacturer told him he remains legally obligated to pay. Experts note that breaking a lease is rarely easy or cheap, though options like renegotiating terms, transferring the lease, or seeking leniency from the lender may provide limited relief.

