Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for October 15th, 2025

Saturday the 18th:

Flatland Cavalry Saturday, October 18 at The Union

Sunday the 19th:

Murder By Death at The Depot on Sunday, 10/19

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link The Texas Chainsaw Massacre vs. Mandy

2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link

Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link

2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link

Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 – 9/19 – 11/1 – Link

BooLights at Hogle Zoo – 10/01-10/30 – Link

Haunted Houses Open Fear Factory Castle of Chaos Nightmare on 13th 2025

Little Haunts at This Is The Place – 10/10 – 10/31 – Link

Friday the 17th:

‘Donde Todo Comenzó’ Tour Alicia Villarreal at Eccles Theater – Link

Penny & Sparrow with Erin Rae at The Commonwealth Room – Link

V2 Presents ShowTek at Sky SLC – Link

Glitterfox at Kilby Court – Link

Trick or Treat Street 2025 at UT Olympic Oval – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. San Jose Sharks at The Delta Center – Link

The ‘Summer Portraits’ Tour Ludovico Einaudi at Eccles Theater – Link

Winged Victory Tour Willi Carlisle with Olive Klug at The State Room – Link

Helter Skelter Fest at Metro Music Hall – Link

Jimmy Carr – Laughs Funny at Kingsbury Hall – Link

THE HAUNTED HOUSE TOUR at Kilby Court – Link

Jewish Arts Festival, 2025: In the Beginning at Thomas S. Monson Center – Link

Hot Glass Cold Beer at Kiito’s Brewery – Link

2025 Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff at America First Fields – Link

2025 SLC Haunted Half, 5K, & Kids Run at Sugar House Park – Link

2025 Fall Fest at Roots High School Farm – Link

2025 Diwali, Festival of Lights at Krishna Center – Link

16th Annual Historic Pumpkin Walk – Link

Witches & Wizards Tea Party at Children’s Discovery Museum – Link

Samhain Festival 2025 at Fair Grounds – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. Boston Bruins at The Delta Center – Link

