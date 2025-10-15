Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for October 15th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Saturday the 18th: 

  • Flatland Cavalry Saturday, October 18 at The Union

Sunday the 19th: 

  • Murder By Death at The Depot on Sunday, 10/19

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link 
    • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre vs. Mandy 
  • 2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link 
  • Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link 
  • 2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link 
  • Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 –  9/19 – 11/1 – Link
  • BooLights at Hogle Zoo – 10/01-10/30 – Link 
  • Haunted Houses Open 
    • Fear Factory
    • Castle of Chaos
    • Nightmare on 13th2025
  • Little Haunts at This Is The Place – 10/10 – 10/31 – Link 

Friday the 17th:    

  • ‘Donde Todo Comenzó’ Tour Alicia Villarreal at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Penny & Sparrow with Erin Rae at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • V2 Presents ShowTek at Sky SLC – Link 
  • Glitterfox at Kilby Court – Link
  • Trick or Treat Street 2025 at UT Olympic Oval – Link 
  • Utah Mammoth vs. San Jose Sharks at The Delta Center – Link 

Saturday the 18th: 

  • The ‘Summer Portraits’ Tour Ludovico Einaudi at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Winged Victory Tour Willi Carlisle with Olive Klug at The State Room – Link 
  • Helter Skelter Fest at Metro Music Hall – Link 
  • Jimmy Carr – Laughs Funny at Kingsbury Hall – Link 
  • THE HAUNTED HOUSE TOUR at Kilby Court – Link
  • Jewish Arts Festival, 2025: In the Beginning at Thomas S. Monson Center – Link 
  • Hot Glass Cold Beer at Kiito’s Brewery – Link 
  • 2025 Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff at America First Fields – Link 
  • 2025 SLC Haunted Half, 5K, & Kids Run at Sugar House Park – Link 
  • 2025 Fall Fest at Roots High School Farm –Link 
  • 2025 Diwali, Festival of Lights at Krishna Center – Link 
  • 16th Annual Historic Pumpkin Walk – Link 
  • Witches & Wizards Tea Party at Children’s Discovery Museum – Link 

Sunday the 19th: 

  • Samhain Festival 2025 at Fair Grounds – Link 
  • Utah Mammoth vs. Boston Bruins at The Delta Center – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Murray Farmers Market – Friday and Saturdays – Oct. 25th – Link 
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Oct. 25th – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm  – Oct. 18thLink 
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Oct. 18th – Link 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link 

 

