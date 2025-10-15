Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for October 15th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Saturday the 18th:
- Flatland Cavalry Saturday, October 18 at The Union
Sunday the 19th:
- Murder By Death at The Depot on Sunday, 10/19
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre vs. Mandy
- 2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link
- Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link
- 2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link
- Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 – 9/19 – 11/1 – Link
- BooLights at Hogle Zoo – 10/01-10/30 – Link
- Haunted Houses Open
- Fear Factory
- Castle of Chaos
- Nightmare on 13th2025
- Little Haunts at This Is The Place – 10/10 – 10/31 – Link
Friday the 17th:
- ‘Donde Todo Comenzó’ Tour Alicia Villarreal at Eccles Theater – Link
- Penny & Sparrow with Erin Rae at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- V2 Presents ShowTek at Sky SLC – Link
- Glitterfox at Kilby Court – Link
- Trick or Treat Street 2025 at UT Olympic Oval – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. San Jose Sharks at The Delta Center – Link
Saturday the 18th:
- The ‘Summer Portraits’ Tour Ludovico Einaudi at Eccles Theater – Link
- Winged Victory Tour Willi Carlisle with Olive Klug at The State Room – Link
- Helter Skelter Fest at Metro Music Hall – Link
- Jimmy Carr – Laughs Funny at Kingsbury Hall – Link
- THE HAUNTED HOUSE TOUR at Kilby Court – Link
- Jewish Arts Festival, 2025: In the Beginning at Thomas S. Monson Center – Link
- Hot Glass Cold Beer at Kiito’s Brewery – Link
- 2025 Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff at America First Fields – Link
- 2025 SLC Haunted Half, 5K, & Kids Run at Sugar House Park – Link
- 2025 Fall Fest at Roots High School Farm –Link
- 2025 Diwali, Festival of Lights at Krishna Center – Link
- 16th Annual Historic Pumpkin Walk – Link
- Witches & Wizards Tea Party at Children’s Discovery Museum – Link
Sunday the 19th:
- Samhain Festival 2025 at Fair Grounds – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. Boston Bruins at The Delta Center – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Murray Farmers Market – Friday and Saturdays – Oct. 25th – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Oct. 25th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Oct. 18th – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Oct. 18th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link