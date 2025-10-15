Boners of the Day From October 15th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: STUPID AND DANGEROUS, NOT FUNNY.

The police in Salem, Massachusetts are warning residents about a viral TikTok trend that has users creating AI images of residents breaking into homes, and sending the image, or video to the owner of the home. Most of those who received these completely fake videos, or images called 911 which wastes valuable resources for those who need them. Salem Police came out in a statement, “Besides being in bad taste, there are many reasons why this prank is, to put it bluntly, stupid and potentially dangerous.”

Boner Candidate #2: YOUNG REPUBLICANS ON A RACIST, HOMOPHOBIC RANT

Thousands of text messages reveal young GOP leaders laughing, joking, and enjoying the context about gas chambers, slavery and rape. Peter Giunta, Bobby Walker, Anne KayKaty, Joe Maligno, Rachel Hope, and Alex Dwyer all are apart of the text message thread.

Peter stated, “I’m going to create some of the greatest physiological torture methods known to man. We only want true believers. Everyone that votes no is going to the gas chamber. And everyone that endorsed but then votes for us is going to the gas chamber.” Bobby Walker responded, “When do we start bullying dude?” Anne Katy said, “We have a solid 3 people who can prob have them want to jump .” Bobby Walker stated, “If they vote for us why would they be gassed?” Peter responded, “We only want true believers.” Joe snapped back, “Can we fix the showers? Gas chambers don’t fit the Hitler aesthetic. We gotta pretend that we like them. “Hey, come on in. Take a nice shower and relax”. Boom – they’re dead.”

Boner Candidate #3: WE HAVE OFFICIALLY REACHED THE END OF CIVILIZATION AS WE KNOW IT.

Kim Kardashian has been sellings SKIMS for awhile now, but taking it a step too far is ending civilization as we know it . Now she’s selling SKIMS thong underwear with faux pubic hair. Many fans are taking to social media to share their confusion. “Who asked for this???” one wrote. “Is everything ok?” asked another. A third joked, “I’m calling 911.” Another commenter shared, ““Smart way to bring people to your website, have them laughing, then them ending up buying actual cute stuff they don’t even need. Genius e-commerce team.”

