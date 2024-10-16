Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for October 16th, 2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 18th:
- Lawrence at The Depot
- Wage War at The Complex – Rockwell
- Touche Amore at The Complex – Grand
- Porter Robinson at Saltair
- Sisters of Mercy w/Blaqk Audio
- Iron Maiden at Delta Center
Sunday the 20th:
- Briston Maroney at The Depot
- Dan & Phil at Union Event Center
On Sale Friday at 10am:
- Intervals – March 12, 2025 at The Depot
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link
- Cross E Ranch Fall Festival 2024 (9/20-10-30) – Link
- 2024 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm (9/27-10/31)- Link
- Haunted Houses Open
- Festival Transylvania – Kid and Family Friendly Halloween Spook Alley at Millcreek Gardens 10/10-10/30 – Link
- 2024 Little Haunts at This Is The Place 10/11-10/26 – Link
- Trick or Treat DIVA! At Metro Music Hall through 27th – Link
- Halloween Hoot 2024 10/18-10/26 at Tracy Aviary – Link
- Salt Lake City Ghost Tour (Bus/Van) 10/18-10/19 – Link
Friday the 18th:
- An Evening With… Bearly Dead at The State Room – Link
- Gabriel Iglesias: Don’t Worry Be Fluffy at Maverik Center – Link
Saturday the 19th:
- IRREVERENTE TOUR Brincos Dieras at Eccles Theater – Link
- Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius with David Burchfield at The State Room – Link
- Mark Miller Subaru Make a Dogs Day – Link
- Utah Hockey Club vs. Boston Bruins at Delta Center – Link
- Trolley Square’s Fall Festival 2024 – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Fields – Link
- Boos at the Brewseum at Gateway – Link
- 2024 SLC Haunted Half, 5K, & Kids Run in Sugar House – Link
- Utah Utes Football vs TCU – Link
Farmers Markets
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link
- 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link