Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for October 16th, 2024

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 18th:  

  • Lawrence at The Depot
  • Wage War at The Complex – Rockwell
  • Touche Amore at The Complex – Grand
  • Porter Robinson at Saltair
  • Sisters of Mercy w/Blaqk Audio
  • Iron Maiden at Delta Center

Sunday the 20th: 

  • Briston Maroney at The Depot
  • Dan & Phil at Union Event Center

On Sale Friday at 10am:

  • Intervals  – March 12, 2025 at The Depot

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link
  • Cross E Ranch Fall Festival 2024 (9/20-10-30) – Link 
  • 2024 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm (9/27-10/31)- Link
  • Cross E Ranch Fall Festival 2024 (9/20-10-30) – Link 
  • 2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link 
  • Haunted Houses Open 
    • Nightmare on 13thLink 
    • Castle of Chaos – Link 
    • Fear Factory – Link
  • Festival Transylvania – Kid and Family Friendly Halloween Spook Alley at Millcreek Gardens 10/10-10/30 – Link 
  • 2024 Little Haunts at This Is The Place 10/11-10/26 – Link
  • 2024 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm (9/27-10/31)- Link 
  • Trick or Treat DIVA! At Metro Music Hall through 27thLink 
  • Halloween Hoot 2024 10/18-10/26 at Tracy Aviary – Link 
  • Salt Lake City Ghost Tour (Bus/Van) 10/18-10/19 – Link 

Friday the 18th:

  • An Evening With… Bearly Dead at The State Room – Link
  • Gabriel Iglesias: Don’t Worry Be Fluffy at Maverik Center – Link 

Saturday the 19th:

  • IRREVERENTE TOUR Brincos Dieras at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius with David Burchfield at The State Room – Link
  • Mark Miller Subaru Make a Dogs Day – Link
  • Utah Hockey Club vs. Boston Bruins at Delta Center – Link 
  • Trolley Square’s Fall Festival 2024 – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Fields – Link 
  • Boos at the Brewseum at Gateway – Link 
  • 2024 SLC Haunted Half, 5K, & Kids Run in Sugar House – Link 
  • Utah Utes Football vs TCU – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink
  • Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link 
  • 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link 
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top