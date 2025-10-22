Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for October 22, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 24th:

The Wombats at The Depot

Niko Moon at The Union

Saturday the 25th:

Blue October at The Union

Maroon 5 at Delta Center

Sarah Millican at Kingsbury Hall

Sunday the 26th:

Marc Rebillet at The Union

The Band Camino at The Complex

Adam Sandler at Delta Center

On Sale Friday at 10am MT

Machine Girl at The Depot on Saturday, March 28 th

Echo & The Bunnymen at The Union on Wed May 21

Sticky Fingers March 31 at The Union

John Mulaney March 21 at Eccles Theater

Hannah Berner March 29 at Kingsbury Hall

Electric Callboy April 28 at The Union

Maggie Lindemann March 14 at The Complex

Daniel Tosh December 5 at Kingsbury Hall

On Sale Friday at 12pm MT

The Format at The Union on Sat Apr 11

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link The Exorcist vs. Halloween

2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link

Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link

2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link

Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 – 9/19 – 11/1 – Link

BooLights at Hogle Zoo – 10/01-10/30 – Link

Haunted Houses Open Fear Factory Castle of Chaos Nightmare on 13th 2025

Little Haunts at This Is The Place – 10/10 – 10/31 – Link

Ballet West: Romeo and Juliet at Capitol Theater 10/24-11/01- Link

Utah Queer Film Festival 2025 – Link

Friday the 24th:

V2 Presents Get Freaky – Link

Jeffrey Martin with Anna Tivel and Everett Rogers at The State Room – Link

Molly Tuttle with Joshua Ray Walker and Cecilia Castleman at Commonwealth Room – Link

THE FREAKSHOW – A HAUNTED CABARET! At Metro Music Hall – Link

Cottonwood Heights Monster Mash 2025 at The Rec Center – Link

Spooky Skate Night at Taylorsville Rec Center – Link

Teen Halloween 2025 at Library Viridian Center – Link

West Valley City’s Monster Mash 2025 – Link

Saturday the 25th:

V2 Presents Get Freaky – Link

‘Everything’s Fine’ Tour! Sal Vulcano at Eccles Theater – Link

The Percepticide Tour – Pixel Grip with Psymon Spine at The State Room – Link

The Moss live at The Complex – Link

The Plastic Cherries Halloween Party at Urban Lounge – Link

2025 Día de los Muertos Celebration – Link

Adult Night Out: The Vampire Ball at Library’s Viridian Center – Link

Hazy Days Halloween Crafts Market at 2Row – Link

Hogle Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo 2025 – Link

Monster Block Party at Regional Athletic Complex – Link

Monsters, Mutts, and Minis at South Towne Mall – Link

Midvale City: Trick-or-Treat on Main Street 2025 – Link

Trolley Square Fall Festival 2025 – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link

Utah Utes Football vs. Colorado – Link

Sunday the 26th:

V2 Presents Get Freaky – Link

Spafford An Evening with… at The State Room – Link

Engines & Ales Presented by Level Crossing Brewing Company & Sims Motorcycle Monkeys at Level Crossing Brewing – Link

Farmers Markets: