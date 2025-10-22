Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for October 22, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 24th: 

  • The Wombats at The Depot
  • Niko Moon at The Union

Saturday the 25th: 

  • Blue October at The Union
  • Maroon 5 at Delta Center
  • Sarah Millican at Kingsbury Hall

Sunday the 26th: 

  • Marc Rebillet at The Union
  • The Band Camino at The Complex
  • Adam Sandler at Delta Center

 On Sale Friday at 10am MT

  • Machine Girl at The Depot on Saturday, March 28th
  • Echo & The Bunnymen at The Union on Wed May 21
  • Sticky Fingers March 31 at The Union
  • John Mulaney March 21 at Eccles Theater
  • Hannah Berner March 29 at Kingsbury Hall
  • Electric Callboy April 28 at The Union
  • Maggie Lindemann March 14 at The Complex
  • Daniel Tosh December 5 at Kingsbury Hall

On Sale Friday at 12pm MT

  • The Format at The Union on Sat Apr 11

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link 
    • The Exorcist vs. Halloween 
  • 2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link 
  • Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link 
  • 2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link 
  • Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 –  9/19 – 11/1 – Link
  • BooLights at Hogle Zoo – 10/01-10/30 – Link 
  • Haunted Houses Open 
    • Fear Factory
    • Castle of Chaos
    • Nightmare on 13th2025
  • Little Haunts at This Is The Place – 10/10 – 10/31 – Link
  • Ballet West: Romeo and Juliet at Capitol Theater 10/24-11/01- Link 
  • Utah Queer Film Festival 2025 – Link  

Friday the 24th:    

  • V2 Presents Get Freaky – Link
  • Jeffrey Martin with Anna Tivel and Everett Rogers at The State Room – Link 
  • Molly Tuttle with Joshua Ray Walker and Cecilia Castleman at Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • THE FREAKSHOW – A HAUNTED CABARET! At Metro Music Hall – Link 
  • Cottonwood Heights Monster Mash 2025 at The Rec Center – Link 
  • Spooky Skate Night at Taylorsville Rec Center – Link 
  • Teen Halloween 2025 at Library Viridian Center – Link 
  • West Valley City’s Monster Mash 2025 – Link 

Saturday the 25th: 

  • V2 Presents Get Freaky – Link
  • ‘Everything’s Fine’ Tour! Sal Vulcano at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • The Percepticide Tour – Pixel Grip with Psymon Spine at The State Room – Link 
  • The Moss live at The Complex – Link 
  • The Plastic Cherries Halloween Party at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • 2025 Día de los Muertos CelebrationLink 
  • Adult Night Out: The Vampire Ball at Library’s Viridian Center – Link 
  • Hazy Days Halloween Crafts Market at 2Row – Link 
  • Hogle Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo 2025 – Link 
  • Monster Block Party at Regional Athletic Complex – Link 
  • Monsters, Mutts, and Minis at South Towne Mall – Link 
  • Midvale City: Trick-or-Treat on Main Street 2025 – Link 
  • Trolley Square Fall Festival 2025 – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link 
  • Utah Utes Football vs. Colorado – Link 

Sunday the 26th: 

  • V2 Presents Get Freaky – Link 
  • Spafford An Evening with… at The State Room – Link 
  • Engines & Ales Presented by Level Crossing Brewing Company & Sims Motorcycle Monkeys at Level Crossing Brewing – Link

Farmers Markets: 

  • Murray Farmers Market – Friday and Saturdays – Oct. 25th – Link 
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Oct. 25th – Link 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link 

 

