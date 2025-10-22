Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for October 22, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 24th:
- The Wombats at The Depot
- Niko Moon at The Union
Saturday the 25th:
- Blue October at The Union
- Maroon 5 at Delta Center
- Sarah Millican at Kingsbury Hall
Sunday the 26th:
- Marc Rebillet at The Union
- The Band Camino at The Complex
- Adam Sandler at Delta Center
On Sale Friday at 10am MT
- Machine Girl at The Depot on Saturday, March 28th
- Echo & The Bunnymen at The Union on Wed May 21
- Sticky Fingers March 31 at The Union
- John Mulaney March 21 at Eccles Theater
- Hannah Berner March 29 at Kingsbury Hall
- Electric Callboy April 28 at The Union
- Maggie Lindemann March 14 at The Complex
- Daniel Tosh December 5 at Kingsbury Hall
On Sale Friday at 12pm MT
- The Format at The Union on Sat Apr 11
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link
- The Exorcist vs. Halloween
- 2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link
- Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link
- 2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link
- Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 – 9/19 – 11/1 – Link
- BooLights at Hogle Zoo – 10/01-10/30 – Link
- Haunted Houses Open
- Fear Factory
- Castle of Chaos
- Nightmare on 13th2025
- Little Haunts at This Is The Place – 10/10 – 10/31 – Link
- Ballet West: Romeo and Juliet at Capitol Theater 10/24-11/01- Link
- Utah Queer Film Festival 2025 – Link
Friday the 24th:
- V2 Presents Get Freaky – Link
- Jeffrey Martin with Anna Tivel and Everett Rogers at The State Room – Link
- Molly Tuttle with Joshua Ray Walker and Cecilia Castleman at Commonwealth Room – Link
- THE FREAKSHOW – A HAUNTED CABARET! At Metro Music Hall – Link
- Cottonwood Heights Monster Mash 2025 at The Rec Center – Link
- Spooky Skate Night at Taylorsville Rec Center – Link
- Teen Halloween 2025 at Library Viridian Center – Link
- West Valley City’s Monster Mash 2025 – Link
Saturday the 25th:
- V2 Presents Get Freaky – Link
- ‘Everything’s Fine’ Tour! Sal Vulcano at Eccles Theater – Link
- The Percepticide Tour – Pixel Grip with Psymon Spine at The State Room – Link
- The Moss live at The Complex – Link
- The Plastic Cherries Halloween Party at Urban Lounge – Link
- 2025 Día de los Muertos Celebration – Link
- Adult Night Out: The Vampire Ball at Library’s Viridian Center – Link
- Hazy Days Halloween Crafts Market at 2Row – Link
- Hogle Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo 2025 – Link
- Monster Block Party at Regional Athletic Complex – Link
- Monsters, Mutts, and Minis at South Towne Mall – Link
- Midvale City: Trick-or-Treat on Main Street 2025 – Link
- Trolley Square Fall Festival 2025 – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link
- Utah Utes Football vs. Colorado – Link
Sunday the 26th:
- V2 Presents Get Freaky – Link
- Spafford An Evening with… at The State Room – Link
- Engines & Ales Presented by Level Crossing Brewing Company & Sims Motorcycle Monkeys at Level Crossing Brewing – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Murray Farmers Market – Friday and Saturdays – Oct. 25th – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Oct. 25th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link