Boners of the Day From October 22nd, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THESE PEOPLE ARE AGGRESSIVELY STUPID.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) featuring Black teenagers, which was criticized for being digitally manipulated. The video, initially aimed as a joke about Iran, was re-captioned by the DHS to falsely imply the group was threatening ICE agents, with a provocative message to “find out” if they harm law enforcement. Rep. Eric Swalwell demanded DHS delete the post or face accountability in Congress, calling it fake and accusing DHS of smearing the teenagers’ lives. The video’s original creator expressed shock that their playful content had been used as a government scare tactic. This incident highlights concerns over the use of AI by DHS in immigration enforcement and broader fears about the growing surveillance state under the Trump administration’s policies.
Boner Candidate #2: RIGHT MIKE, LET’S NOT MAKE THIS A PARTISAN ISSUE…LIKE YOU JUST DID.
House Speaker Mike Johnson drew criticism after defending Donald Trump’s AI-generated video showing the former president dumping sewage on protesters. The video, which Trump posted after nationwide demonstrations against his policies, was condemned by many as offensive and “un-American.” Johnson dismissed the backlash, praising Trump’s social media use and framing the video as satire, despite its disturbing content. Experts say Johnson’s response reflects the deep political polarization in the U.S. and the Republican Party’s loyalty to Trump, even at the cost of democratic norms. Critics argue that defending such content signals a troubling normalization of humiliation and hostility in political discourse.
!!!WINNER!!!
Boner Candidate #3: THE WHITEHOUSE EMPLOYS ONLY THE MOST PROFESSIONAL, PROFESSIONALS.
Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, sparked controversy after sharing a private text exchange with HuffPost correspondent S.V. Dáte on social media. In the exchange, Leavitt sarcastically responded to Dáte’s question about a Trump-Putin meeting by insulting his journalistic credibility and calling him a “far-left hack.” She further criticized Dáte for bombarding her with biased questions and portrayed him as an “anti-Trump” activist rather than a journalist. The exchange, particularly her rude comment about Dáte’s mother, drew widespread criticism online, with many calling her response immature and unprofessional.