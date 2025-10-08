Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for October 8th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 10th:
- Elbow at The Union
Saturday the 11th:
Sunday the 12th:
- Judas Priest & Alice Cooper w/Corrosion of Conformity at Utah First CU Amphitheater
- Ziggy Marley & Burning Spear at Sandy Amphitheater
On Sale Today at 10am
- Yungblud -May 13th – UCCU Center
- Nine Inch Nails – On sale at noon – March 13th – Delta Center
On Sale Friday at 10am MT
- Joyce Manor w/Military Gun, Teen Mortgage, and Combat – The Depot – May 5th
- Dancing with the Stars – May 2nd – Eccles Theater
- Doja Cat – October 10th – Maverik Center
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link
- Cabin in the Woods vs. Evil Dead
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link
- 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link
- 2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link
- Not Oktoberfest at Brighton Resort 9/6-10/12- Link
- 2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link
- Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link
- 2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link
- Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 – 9/19 – 11/1 – Link
- BooLights at Hogle Zoo – 10/01-10/30 – Link
- Haunted Houses Open
- Fear Factory
- Castle of Chaos
- Nightmare on 13th2025
- Little Haunts at This Is The Place – 10/10 – 10/31 – Link
Friday the 10th:
- Your Friend From The Real World Tour DURRY with Gully Boys at Commonwealth Room – Link
- An Evening with… Hell’s Belles at The State Room – Link
- Folk Hogan at Bar Named Sue (State St.) – Link
- Bambara at Kilby Court – Link
- RedWest Country Music Festival at Fair Grounds (all weekend) – Link
- Oktobirdfest 2025 at Tracy Aviary – Link
- Pumpkin Bootique 2025 at Wheeler Farm – Link
Saturday the 11th:
- Poor Mans Whiskey with Boot Juice at The State Room – Link
- V2 Presents – RIOT at Project Pierpont – Link
- RedWest Country Music Festival at Fair Grounds (all weekend) – Link
- Utah Royals vs. San Diego Wave FC at America First Fields – Link
- Salt Lake Giant Pumpkinpalooza and Zombie Walk 2025 at The Gateway – Link
- Foothill Village Fall Fest at Foothill Village – Link
- 2025 Taylorsville Fall Festival – Link
- 2025 Indigenous Art Market & Festival at Natural History Museum – Link
- Utah Utes Football vs. Arizona State at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link
Sunday the 12th:
- ‘Do The Reggae’ Tour – Ziggy Marley and Burning Spear at The State Room – Link
- RedWest Country Music Festival at Fair Grounds (all weekend) – Link
- 2025 Indigenous Art Market & Festival at Natural History Museum – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Murray Farmers Market – Friday and Saturdays – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link