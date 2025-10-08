Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for October 8th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 10th: 

  • Elbow at The Union

Saturday the 11th: 

Sunday the 12th: 

  • Judas Priest & Alice Cooper w/Corrosion of Conformity at Utah First CU Amphitheater
  • Ziggy Marley & Burning Spear at Sandy Amphitheater

On Sale Today at 10am

  • Yungblud -May 13th  – UCCU Center
  • Nine Inch Nails – On sale at noon – March 13th – Delta Center

On Sale Friday at 10am MT

  • Joyce Manor w/Military Gun, Teen Mortgage, and Combat – The Depot – May 5th 
  • Dancing with the Stars – May 2nd  – Eccles Theater
  • Doja Cat – October 10th – Maverik Center

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link 
    • Cabin in the Woods vs. Evil Dead
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link 
  • 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link 
  • 2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link
  • Not Oktoberfest at Brighton Resort 9/6-10/12- Link
  • 2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link 
  • Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link 
  • 2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link 
  • Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 –  9/19 – 11/1 – Link
  • BooLights at Hogle Zoo – 10/01-10/30 – Link 
  • Haunted Houses Open 
    • Fear Factory
    • Castle of Chaos
    • Nightmare on 13th2025
  • Little Haunts at This Is The Place – 10/10 – 10/31 – Link 

Friday the 10th:    

  • Your Friend From The Real World Tour DURRY with Gully Boys at Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • An Evening with… Hell’s Belles at The State Room – Link 
  • Folk Hogan at Bar Named Sue (State St.) – Link
  • Bambara at Kilby Court – Link 
  • RedWest Country Music Festival at Fair Grounds (all weekend) – Link
  • Oktobirdfest 2025 at Tracy Aviary – Link 
  • Pumpkin Bootique 2025 at Wheeler Farm – Link 

Saturday the 11th: 

  • Poor Mans Whiskey with Boot Juice at The State Room – Link 
  • V2 Presents – RIOT at Project Pierpont – Link 
  • RedWest Country Music Festival at Fair Grounds (all weekend) – Link
  • Utah Royals vs. San Diego Wave FC at America First Fields – Link 
  • Salt Lake Giant Pumpkinpalooza and Zombie Walk 2025 at The Gateway – Link 
  • Foothill Village Fall Fest at Foothill Village – Link 
  • 2025 Taylorsville Fall Festival – Link 
  • 2025 Indigenous Art Market & Festival at Natural History Museum – Link 
    • Utah Utes Football vs. Arizona State at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link 

Sunday the 12th: 

  • ‘Do The Reggae’ Tour – Ziggy Marley and Burning Spear at The State Room – Link 
  • RedWest Country Music Festival at Fair Grounds (all weekend) – Link
  • 2025 Indigenous Art Market & Festival at Natural History Museum – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Murray Farmers Market – Friday and Saturdays – Link 
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
