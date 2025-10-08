Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for October 8th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 10th:

Elbow at The Union

Saturday the 11th:

Sunday the 12th:

Judas Priest & Alice Cooper w/Corrosion of Conformity at Utah First CU Amphitheater

Ziggy Marley & Burning Spear at Sandy Amphitheater

On Sale Today at 10am

Yungblud -May 13 th – UCCU Center

Nine Inch Nails – On sale at noon – March 13th – Delta Center

On Sale Friday at 10am MT

Joyce Manor w/Military Gun, Teen Mortgage, and Combat – The Depot – May 5 th

Dancing with the Stars – May 2 nd – Eccles Theater

Doja Cat – October 10th – Maverik Center

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link Cabin in the Woods vs. Evil Dead

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link

2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link

2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link

Not Oktoberfest at Brighton Resort 9/6-10/12- Link

2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link

Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link

2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link

Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 – 9/19 – 11/1 – Link

BooLights at Hogle Zoo – 10/01-10/30 – Link

Haunted Houses Open Fear Factory Castle of Chaos Nightmare on 13th 2025

Little Haunts at This Is The Place – 10/10 – 10/31 – Link

Friday the 10th:

Your Friend From The Real World Tour DURRY with Gully Boys at Commonwealth Room – Link

An Evening with… Hell’s Belles at The State Room – Link

Folk Hogan at Bar Named Sue (State St.) – Link

Bambara at Kilby Court – Link

RedWest Country Music Festival at Fair Grounds (all weekend) – Link

Oktobirdfest 2025 at Tracy Aviary – Link

Pumpkin Bootique 2025 at Wheeler Farm – Link

Saturday the 11th:

Poor Mans Whiskey with Boot Juice at The State Room – Link

V2 Presents – RIOT at Project Pierpont – Link

RedWest Country Music Festival at Fair Grounds (all weekend) – Link

Utah Royals vs. San Diego Wave FC at America First Fields – Link

Salt Lake Giant Pumpkinpalooza and Zombie Walk 2025 at The Gateway – Link

Foothill Village Fall Fest at Foothill Village – Link

2025 Taylorsville Fall Festival – Link

2025 Indigenous Art Market & Festival at Natural History Museum – Link Utah Utes Football vs. Arizona State at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link



Sunday the 12th:

‘Do The Reggae’ Tour – Ziggy Marley and Burning Spear at The State Room – Link

RedWest Country Music Festival at Fair Grounds (all weekend) – Link

2025 Indigenous Art Market & Festival at Natural History Museum – Link

