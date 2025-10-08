Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 1st, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 3rd:
- Playboi Carti at Delta Center
- Quinn XCII – The Plaza at America First Field
Saturday the 4th:
- Cartel at The Depot
- HAIM at The Great Saltair
- Wolf Alice at The Complex
- MORRISSEY at The Union
Sunday the 5th:
- Durand Jones & The Indications at The Depot
- Jadu Heart at Soundwell
On Sale Friday 10am MT
- Royal Bliss: Annual Thanksgiving Bash – The Depot – November 29th
- Brian Regan – February 14th – Delta Center
- Ghost – February 10th – Delta Center
On Sale Now:
- The Young Dubliners – The Depot – Friday, March 6th
On sale Thursday 10am:
- Jonas Brothers – November 30th – Maverik Center
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link
- The Thing vs. The Fly
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link
- 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link
- 2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link
- Not Oktoberfest at Brighton Resort 9/6-10/12- Link
- 2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link
- Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link
- 2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link
- Jason Mewes at Wise Guys – Link
- Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 – 9/19 – 11/1 – Link
- BooLights at Hogle Zoo – 10/01-10/30 – Link
- Haunted Houses Open
- Fear Factory
- Castle of Chaos
- Nightmare on 13th
Friday the 3rd:
- Planting By The Signs Tour – S.G. Goodman with John Calvin Abney at The State Room – Link
- The ‘Freedom’ Tour – Joey McIntyre at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- ON HIGH 2025 – Dirty Heads at Granary Live – Link
- V2 Presents – DJ Mandy at Project Pierpont – Link
Saturday the 4th:
- MAGDA-VEGA RECORD RELEASE at Heavy Metal Shop – Link
- The Jackknife Tour – Sun Room with Pleasure Pill at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- Mokie Night 1 at The State Room – Link
- ON HIGH 2025 – Rebelution at Granary Live – Link
- V2 Presents – Hostage Situation at Project Pierpont – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids at America First Fields – Link
- Japanese Food Festival 2025 – Link
- Craftoberfest 2025 – Link
- 2025 Millfreaks! Dancing Bones at Millcreek Commons – Link
- 2025 Fall Bonsai Show at Red Butte – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. San Jose Sharks at Delta Center – Link
Sunday the 5th:
Farmers Markets:
- Murray Farmers Market – Friday and Saturdays – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link