Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 1st, 2025

Friday the 3rd: 

  • Playboi Carti at Delta Center
  • Quinn XCII – The Plaza at America First Field

Saturday the 4th: 

  • Cartel at The Depot
  • HAIM at The Great Saltair
  • Wolf Alice at The Complex
  • MORRISSEY at The Union

Sunday the 5th: 

  • Durand Jones & The Indications at The Depot
  • Jadu Heart at Soundwell

On Sale Friday 10am MT

  • Royal Bliss: Annual Thanksgiving Bash – The Depot – November 29th 
  • Brian Regan – February 14th – Delta Center
  • Ghost – February 10th – Delta Center

On Sale Now:

  • The Young Dubliners – The Depot – Friday, March 6th

On sale Thursday 10am:

  • Jonas Brothers – November 30th – Maverik Center

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link 
    • The Thing vs. The Fly 
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link 
  • 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link 
  • 2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link
  • Not Oktoberfest at Brighton Resort 9/6-10/12- Link
  • 2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link 
  • Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link 
  • 2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link 
  • Jason Mewes at Wise Guys – Link 
  • Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 –  9/19 – 11/1 – Link
  • BooLights at Hogle Zoo – 10/01-10/30 – Link 
  • Haunted Houses Open 
    • Fear Factory
    • Castle of Chaos
    • Nightmare on 13th

Friday the 3rd:    

  • Planting By The Signs Tour – S.G. Goodman with John Calvin Abney at The State Room – Link 
  • The ‘Freedom’ Tour – Joey McIntyre at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • ON HIGH 2025 – Dirty Heads at Granary Live – Link 
  • V2 Presents – DJ Mandy at Project Pierpont – Link 

Saturday the 4th: 

  • MAGDA-VEGA RECORD RELEASE at Heavy Metal Shop – Link 
  • The Jackknife Tour – Sun Room with Pleasure Pill at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Mokie Night 1 at The State Room – Link 
  • ON HIGH 2025 – Rebelution at Granary Live – Link 
  • V2 Presents – Hostage Situation at Project Pierpont – Link
  • Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids at America First Fields – Link 
  • Japanese Food Festival 2025 – Link 
  • Craftoberfest 2025 – Link 
  • 2025 Millfreaks! Dancing Bones at Millcreek Commons – Link 
  • 2025 Fall Bonsai Show at Red Butte – Link 
  • Utah Mammoth vs. San Jose Sharks at Delta Center – Link 

Sunday the 5th: 

  • Mokie Night 2 at The State Room – Link
  • 2025 Fall Bonsai Show at Red Butte – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Murray Farmers Market – Friday and Saturdays – Link 
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
