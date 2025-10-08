Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 1st, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 3rd:

Playboi Carti at Delta Center

Quinn XCII – The Plaza at America First Field

Saturday the 4th:

Cartel at The Depot

HAIM at The Great Saltair

Wolf Alice at The Complex

MORRISSEY at The Union

Sunday the 5th:

Durand Jones & The Indications at The Depot

Jadu Heart at Soundwell

On Sale Friday 10am MT

Royal Bliss: Annual Thanksgiving Bash – The Depot – November 29 th

Brian Regan – February 14th – Delta Center

Ghost – February 10th – Delta Center

On Sale Now:

The Young Dubliners – The Depot – Friday, March 6th

On sale Thursday 10am:

Jonas Brothers – November 30th – Maverik Center

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link The Thing vs. The Fly

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link

2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link

2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link

Not Oktoberfest at Brighton Resort 9/6-10/12- Link

2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link

Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link

2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link

Jason Mewes at Wise Guys – Link

Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 – 9/19 – 11/1 – Link

BooLights at Hogle Zoo – 10/01-10/30 – Link

Haunted Houses Open Fear Factory Castle of Chaos Nightmare on 13th



Friday the 3rd:

Planting By The Signs Tour – S.G. Goodman with John Calvin Abney at The State Room – Link

The ‘Freedom’ Tour – Joey McIntyre at The Commonwealth Room – Link

ON HIGH 2025 – Dirty Heads at Granary Live – Link

V2 Presents – DJ Mandy at Project Pierpont – Link

Saturday the 4th:

MAGDA-VEGA RECORD RELEASE at Heavy Metal Shop – Link

The Jackknife Tour – Sun Room with Pleasure Pill at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Mokie Night 1 at The State Room – Link

ON HIGH 2025 – Rebelution at Granary Live – Link

V2 Presents – Hostage Situation at Project Pierpont – Link

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids at America First Fields – Link

Japanese Food Festival 2025 – Link

Craftoberfest 2025 – Link

2025 Millfreaks! Dancing Bones at Millcreek Commons – Link

2025 Fall Bonsai Show at Red Butte – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. San Jose Sharks at Delta Center – Link

Sunday the 5th:

Mokie Night 2 at The State Room – Link

2025 Fall Bonsai Show at Red Butte – Link

