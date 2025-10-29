Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 29th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 31st:
- Yung Gravy at The Union
Saturday the 1st:
Freddie Gibbs x The Alchemist at The Union
Lovejoy at The Depot
AFI at The Complex
On Sale Friday at 10am MT
Hawthorne Heights – March 13th at The Depot
Miguel – March 6th at The Complex
Natalie Jane – March 9th at The Complex
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link
- Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link
- 2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link
- Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 – 9/19 – 11/1 – Link
- BooLights at Hogle Zoo – 10/01-10/30 – Link
- Haunted Houses Open
- Fear Factory
- Castle of Chaos
- Nightmare on 13th2025
- Little Haunts at This Is The Place – 10/10 – 10/31 – Link
- Ballet West: Romeo and Juliet at Capitol Theater 10/24-11/01- Link
Thursday the 30th:
- Spellbound Rave at Classic Fun Center – Link
Friday the 31st:
- Spellbound Rave at Classic Fun Center – Link
- Dead Man’s Dance Party with The Discographers at The State Room – Link
- Chris Kattan at Wise Guys – Link
- The Official Halloween Bar Crawl 2025 – Salt Lake City – Link
Saturday the 1st:
- Live at the Eccles Presents iLuminate at Eccles Theater – Link
- An Evening with… Todd Snider Band at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- Chris Kattan at Wise Guys – Link
- 2025 Día de los Muertos/ Day of the Dead at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link
Sunday the 2nd:
- Utah Mammoth vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at the Delta Center – Link
- Utah Royals vs. Washington Spirit at America First Fields – Link