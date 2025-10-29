Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 29th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 31st: 

  • Yung Gravy at The Union 

Saturday the 1st: 

  • Freddie Gibbs x The Alchemist at The Union
  • Lovejoy at The Depot
  • AFI at The Complex

 On Sale Friday at 10am MT

  • Hawthorne Heights – March 13th at The Depot
  • Miguel – March 6th at The Complex
  • Natalie Jane – March 9th at The Complex

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link 
  • Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link 
  • 2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link 
  • Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 –  9/19 – 11/1 – Link
  • BooLights at Hogle Zoo – 10/01-10/30 – Link 
  • Haunted Houses Open 
    • Fear Factory
    • Castle of Chaos
    • Nightmare on 13th2025
  • Little Haunts at This Is The Place – 10/10 – 10/31 – Link
  • Ballet West: Romeo and Juliet at Capitol Theater 10/24-11/01- Link 

Thursday the 30th: 

  • Spellbound Rave at Classic Fun Center – Link 

Friday the 31st:    

  • Spellbound Rave at Classic Fun Center – Link 
  • Dead Man’s Dance Party with The Discographers at The State Room – Link 
  • Chris Kattan at Wise Guys – Link
  • The Official Halloween Bar Crawl 2025 – Salt Lake City – Link 

Saturday the 1st: 

  • Live at the Eccles Presents iLuminate at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • An Evening with… Todd Snider Band at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Chris Kattan at Wise Guys – Link 
  • 2025 Día de los Muertos/ Day of the Dead at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link 

Sunday the 2nd: 

  • Utah Mammoth vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at the Delta Center – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs. Washington Spirit at America First Fields – Link 
