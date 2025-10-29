Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 29th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 31st:

Yung Gravy at The Union

Saturday the 1st:

Freddie Gibbs x The Alchemist at The Union

Lovejoy at The Depot

AFI at The Complex

On Sale Friday at 10am MT

Hawthorne Heights – March 13 th at The Depot

Miguel – March 6 th at The Complex

Natalie Jane – March 9th at The Complex

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link

Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link

2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link

Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 – 9/19 – 11/1 – Link

BooLights at Hogle Zoo – 10/01-10/30 – Link

Haunted Houses Open Fear Factory Castle of Chaos Nightmare on 13th 2025

Little Haunts at This Is The Place – 10/10 – 10/31 – Link

Ballet West: Romeo and Juliet at Capitol Theater 10/24-11/01- Link

Thursday the 30th:

Spellbound Rave at Classic Fun Center – Link

Friday the 31st:

Spellbound Rave at Classic Fun Center – Link

Dead Man’s Dance Party with The Discographers at The State Room – Link

Chris Kattan at Wise Guys – Link

The Official Halloween Bar Crawl 2025 – Salt Lake City – Link

Saturday the 1st:

Live at the Eccles Presents iLuminate at Eccles Theater – Link

An Evening with… Todd Snider Band at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Chris Kattan at Wise Guys – Link

2025 Día de los Muertos/ Day of the Dead at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link

Sunday the 2nd: