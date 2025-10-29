Boner of the Day From October 29th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: HEY THAT’S ME

31 year old Flordia Man Aaron Thompson was arrested for smashing about 80 pumpkins worth $472 in front of a Target store in the Tampa Bay area. Surveillance footage captured Thompson destroying the pumpkins around 1:15 AM, an act he later admitted to, saying he was angry over a Facebook dispute. Unapologetic about the incident, Thompson now faces a felony criminal mischief charge and is being held on $5,000 bond.

Boner Candidate #2: OOOPSIE

A Delta flight from Pittsburgh to Salt Lake City was delayed overnight after a crew member accidentally deployed the plane’s emergency slide while it was still at the gate. Passengers were rebooked on later flights, and those stranded overnight received hotel accommodations from Delta. The airline noted that such incidents, though rare, can be costly, repacking a slide can cost up to $200,000 when factoring in passenger accommodations.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: KID ROCK + JESSE WATTERS; THEIR COMBINED IQ IS A NEGATIVE NUMBER

Kid Rock sparked controversy after mocking face masks and using a derogatory slur during a Halloween-themed segment on Jesse Watters Primetime. The singer, known for his opposition to COVID-19 mandates, has repeatedly criticized public health measures through interviews and his 2022 song “We the People.” Despite his current stance, Rock previously encouraged mask-wearing early in the pandemic, posting a selfie in 2020 promoting homemade cloth masks.

