Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 7th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Shows This Week:
- Loathe at The Union – October 7th
- Staind w/ Seether – Hoobastank and Hinder – Utah First
- Judah & The Lion – The Depot – Thursday, October 8th
- Sleeping with Sirens – The Union
- Dwight Yoakam – Sandy Amphitheater
- Iron & Wine – The Depot – Friday, October 9th
- Juanes – The Union
- Laura Ramoso at Kingsbury Hall
- Sex Pistols at The Union on Saturday, October 10th – (Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock) ft Frank Carter
- Doja Cat – Maverik Center
- Steel Pulse at The Depot on Monday, October 12th *21+
- The Green at The Depot on Tuesday, October 13th *21+
- Malcolm Todd at The Union
- Pouya at The Complex
On Sale Thursday at 10am
- Carly Rae Jepsen at The Complex on Tuesday April 27
On sale Friday at 10am:
- TesseracT at The Depot -January 29th
- From Ashes to New at The Depot- April 2nd
- Lola Young at The Union – April 26
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link
- Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link
- Haunted Houses Opening:
- 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link
- Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link
- Fear Factory – Link
- Night Salkers Haunted Trail – Link
- Night Fall Halloween Park – Link
- 2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 vs. Bay of Blood The Craft vs. Ginger Snaps
- Sip & Savor: Dine-Around & Festival – through 10/10 – Link
- Fall 2026 Utah Art Market – 9/30-10/10 – Link
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Eccles Theater – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm – through 10/31 – Link
- 2026 WitchFest at Gardner Village – through 10/31 – Link
- 2026 Witches Tea at The Grand America – through 11/01 – Link
- Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2026 – though 10/31 – Link
- Hogle Halloween: A Boo Lights Experience – through 10/30 – Link
- Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park 2026 – through 10/31 – Link
- Spooky Light Show 2026 – through 10/31 – Link
- Little Haunts at This Is The Place 2026 – through 10/31 – Link
Thursday the 8th:
Friday the 9th:
Saturday the 10th:
- Christina P. at Wise Guys – Link
- 2026 Avenues Street Fair – Link
- 2026 Indigenous Art Market & Festival – Link
- 2026 Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff at America First Fields – Link
- Millfreaks 2026 at Millcreek Commons – Link
- Salt Lake Giant Pumpkinpalooza and Zombie Walk 2026 at the Gateway – Link
- Utah Utes Football vs. Kansas – Link
- V2 – Morgan Page at Sky – Link
Sunday the 11th:
- 2026 Indigenous Art Market & Festival – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link
- 2026 West Valley Farmers Market – Thursdays 5-9pm – through 10/08 – Link
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link
- New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
- SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/