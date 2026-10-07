Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 7th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

Loathe at The Union – October 7th

Staind w/ Seether – Hoobastank and Hinder – Utah First

Judah & The Lion – The Depot – Thursday, October 8th

Sleeping with Sirens – The Union

Dwight Yoakam – Sandy Amphitheater

Iron & Wine – The Depot – Friday, October 9 th

Juanes – The Union

Laura Ramoso at Kingsbury Hall

Sex Pistols at The Union on Saturday, October 10th – (Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock) ft Frank Carter

Doja Cat – Maverik Center

Steel Pulse at The Depot on Monday, October 12 th *21+

*21+ The Green at The Depot on Tuesday, October 13 th *21+

*21+ Malcolm Todd at The Union

Pouya at The Complex

On Sale Thursday at 10am

Carly Rae Jepsen at The Complex on Tuesday April 27

On sale Friday at 10am:

TesseracT at The Depot -January 29th

From Ashes to New at The Depot- April 2nd

Lola Young at The Union – April 26

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link

Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link

Haunted Houses Opening: 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link Fear Factory – Link Night Salkers Haunted Trail – Link Night Fall Halloween Park – Link

2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 vs. Bay of Blood The Craft vs. Ginger Snaps



Sip & Savor: Dine-Around & Festival – through 10/10 – Link

Fall 2026 Utah Art Market – 9/30-10/10 – Link

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Eccles Theater – through 10/11 – Link

2026 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm – through 10/31 – Link

2026 WitchFest at Gardner Village – through 10/31 – Link

2026 Witches Tea at The Grand America – through 11/01 – Link

Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2026 – though 10/31 – Link

Hogle Halloween: A Boo Lights Experience – through 10/30 – Link

Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park 2026 – through 10/31 – Link

Spooky Light Show 2026 – through 10/31 – Link

Little Haunts at This Is The Place 2026 – through 10/31 – Link



Thursday the 8th:

Michelle Branch live at The Complex! – Link

Robert Plant with Saving Grace at Abravanel Hall – Link

Friday the 9th:

Christina P. at Wise Guys – Link

LNE – Madeon presents Victory Live at Sky SLC – Link

Saturday the 10th:

Christina P. at Wise Guys – Link

2026 Avenues Street Fair – Link

2026 Indigenous Art Market & Festival – Link

2026 Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff at America First Fields – Link

Millfreaks 2026 at Millcreek Commons – Link

Salt Lake Giant Pumpkinpalooza and Zombie Walk 2026 at the Gateway – Link

Utah Utes Football vs. Kansas – Link

V2 – Morgan Page at Sky – Link

Sunday the 11th:

2026 Indigenous Art Market & Festival – Link

Farmers Markets:

2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link

2026 West Valley Farmers Market – Thursdays 5-9pm – through 10/08 – Link

Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link

2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link

New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link

2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1 st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link

SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/