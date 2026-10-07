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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 7th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

  • Loathe at The Union – October 7th
  • Staind w/ Seether – Hoobastank and Hinder – Utah First 
  • Judah & The Lion – The Depot – Thursday, October 8th  
  • Sleeping with Sirens – The Union
  • Dwight Yoakam – Sandy Amphitheater
  • Iron & Wine – The Depot – Friday, October 9th
  • Juanes – The Union
  • Laura Ramoso at Kingsbury Hall
  • Sex Pistols at The Union on Saturday, October 10th – (Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock) ft Frank Carter
  • Doja Cat – Maverik Center 
  • Steel Pulse at The Depot on Monday, October 12th *21+
  • The Green at The Depot on Tuesday, October 13th *21+
  • Malcolm Todd at The Union
  • Pouya at The Complex

 

On Sale Thursday at 10am
  • Carly Rae Jepsen at The Complex on Tuesday April 27
On sale Friday at 10am:
  • TesseracT at The Depot -January 29th
  • From Ashes to New at The Depot- April 2nd
  • Lola Young at The Union – April 26

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link 
  • Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link 
  • Haunted Houses Opening: 
    • 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link
    • Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link
    • Fear Factory – Link
    • Night Salkers Haunted Trail – Link
    • Night Fall Halloween Park – Link
  • 2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link 
    • Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 vs. Bay of Blood The Craft vs. Ginger Snaps
  • Sip & Savor: Dine-Around & Festival – through 10/10 – Link 
  • Fall 2026 Utah Art Market – 9/30-10/10 – Link 
  • Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Eccles Theater – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm – through 10/31 – Link 
  • 2026 WitchFest at Gardner Village – through 10/31 – Link 
  • 2026 Witches Tea at The Grand America – through 11/01 – Link 
  • Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2026 – though 10/31 – Link 
  • Hogle Halloween: A Boo Lights Experience – through 10/30 – Link 
  • Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park 2026 – through 10/31 – Link 
  • Spooky Light Show 2026 – through 10/31 – Link 
  • Little Haunts at This Is The Place 2026 – through 10/31 – Link 

Thursday the 8th:   

  • Michelle Branch live at The Complex! – Link 
  • Robert Plant with Saving Grace at Abravanel Hall – Link 

Friday the 9th: 

  • Christina P. at Wise Guys – Link 
  • LNE – Madeon presents Victory Live at Sky SLC – Link 

Saturday the 10th:

  • Christina P. at Wise Guys – Link 
  • 2026 Avenues Street Fair – Link 
  • 2026 Indigenous Art Market & Festival – Link 
  • 2026 Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff at America First Fields – Link 
  • Millfreaks 2026 at Millcreek Commons – Link 
  • Salt Lake Giant Pumpkinpalooza and Zombie Walk 2026 at the Gateway – Link 
  • Utah Utes Football vs. Kansas – Link 
  • V2 – Morgan Page at Sky – Link 

Sunday the 11th: 

  • 2026 Indigenous Art Market & Festival – Link 

 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link
  • 2026 West Valley Farmers Market – Thursdays 5-9pm – through 10/08 – Link 
  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
  • 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link 
  • New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 
  • 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
  • SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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