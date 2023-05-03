Radio From Hell Concert and Community College | 5.03.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Live Nation Events

Saturday, May 6th

Lil Wayne at The Complex (sold out)

Felly at The Complex

Molchat Doma at The Depot (all ages)

Other Concerts and Community Events

Saturday, May 6th

George Michael Reborn with DJ Birdman at Commonwealth Room – Link

Church of Cash – Johnny Cash Tribute at the State Room – Link

Habstrakt at Soundwell – Link

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link

Plazapalooza at Snowbird – Weekends through 5/14 – Link

Friday, May 5th

Salt Lake Bees vs. Tacoma Rainiers at Smiths Ballpark – Link

The Impractical Jokers: The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour at Maverik Center – Link

Saturday, May 6th

Monster Jam at Rice Eccles – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Tacoma Rainiers at Smiths Ballpark – Link

Wasatch Reptile Expo at State Fair Grounds – Link

Sunday, May 7th

Wasatch Reptile Expo at State Fair Grounds – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Tacoma Rainiers at Smiths Ballpark – Link

