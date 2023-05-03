Radio From Hell Concert and Community College | 5.03.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Saturday, May 6th
Lil Wayne at The Complex (sold out)
Felly at The Complex
Molchat Doma at The Depot (all ages)
Other Concerts and Community Events
Saturday, May 6th
George Michael Reborn with DJ Birdman at Commonwealth Room – Link
Church of Cash – Johnny Cash Tribute at the State Room – Link
Habstrakt at Soundwell – Link
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link
Plazapalooza at Snowbird – Weekends through 5/14 – Link
Friday, May 5th
Salt Lake Bees vs. Tacoma Rainiers at Smiths Ballpark – Link
The Impractical Jokers: The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour at Maverik Center – Link
Saturday, May 6th
Monster Jam at Rice Eccles – Link
Salt Lake Bees vs. Tacoma Rainiers at Smiths Ballpark – Link
Wasatch Reptile Expo at State Fair Grounds – Link
Sunday, May 7th
Wasatch Reptile Expo at State Fair Grounds – Link
Salt Lake Bees vs. Tacoma Rainiers at Smiths Ballpark – Link