Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community College | 5.03.2023

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Live Nation Events

Saturday, May 6th

Lil Wayne at The Complex (sold out)

Felly at The Complex

Molchat Doma at The Depot (all ages)

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Saturday, May 6th

George Michael Reborn with DJ Birdman at Commonwealth Room – Link 

Church of Cash – Johnny Cash Tribute at the State Room – Link 

Habstrakt at Soundwell – Link 

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link 

Plazapalooza at Snowbird – Weekends through 5/14 – Link 

Friday, May 5th

Salt Lake Bees vs. Tacoma Rainiers at Smiths Ballpark – Link 

The Impractical Jokers: The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour at Maverik Center – Link 

Saturday, May 6th

Monster Jam at Rice Eccles – Link 

Salt Lake Bees vs. Tacoma Rainiers at Smiths Ballpark – Link 

Wasatch Reptile Expo at State Fair Grounds – Link 

Sunday, May 7th

Wasatch Reptile Expo at State Fair Grounds – Link 

Salt Lake Bees vs. Tacoma Rainiers at Smiths Ballpark – Link 

Find More Events

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top