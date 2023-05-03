Boner of the Day for May 3rd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: DOES A BARE-CHESTED VOTE COUNT?
A lawmaker from Minnesota was caught voting with their shirt off. No shirt, no shoes, no voting. State Sen. Calvin Bahr had a squeamish Zoom meeting where he was shirtless and his background being Schoolhouse Rock’s “I’m Just a Bill.” A still frame of the bill and the young boy he’s teaching in the educational song. Democratic Minnesota State Sen. Nicole Mitchell sent a tweet that read, “The level of professionalism we get from some of our MN GOP members” along with an eye-roll emoji.
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #2: IT’S NEVER TOO EARLY TO LEARN A GOOD WORK ETHIC.
Unpaid child labor was found in Louisville, Kentucky at a McDonald’s fast food chain. Two 10 year old’s were working shifts that were unpaid. It’s been reported that the children were even permitted to use the fryer. Which is considered an illegal act if you’re under the age of 16. Department of labor stated to of found 62 McDonald’s in violation of child labor laws. Minimum working age is 14, which there are law about hours work for anyone under 16. The fine was $39,711 for those violations.
via Daily Mail
Boner Candidate #3: TUCKER IS NOT BECOMING A MONSTER….HE IS A MONSTER.
A message Tucker Carlson sent to one of his producers, hours after violent Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol sent of alarms to staff and crew. “It’s not how white men fight” is the message that Tucker sent. His views amplified white nationalism, and the text message resonated his idealogies about racial superiority. His text message was references multiple white Trump supporters attacking ”an Antifa kid.” He also said, “I found myself rooting for the mob against the man.”
via DNYUZ