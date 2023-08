On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get started with Francis Christ, They’re Fine, Just Fine and we award the Boner of the Day. After that, our son Kyle sends us another letter about how he is doing and Jonathan Deesing joins us for our Tech Talk. Then, we play another round of Beat Gina and talk with Dr. Angela Dunn with a health update. Then, we finish the morning with a Boner Recap, news and our Wellness Check.

