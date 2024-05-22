Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community for May 22nd, 2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link 
  • Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link 
  • Salt Lake Bees vs. Albuquerque Isotopes at Smith’s Ball Park – Link 

Friday the 24th  

  • Brad Williams at Wise Guys – Link 
  • Saliva + Drowning Pool live at The Complex – Link 
  • Zeds Dead at Rice Eccles Lot – Link 

Saturday the 25th   

  • Zeds Dead at Rice Eccles Lot – Link 
  • Social Distortion at Union Event Center – Link 
  • Asian American and Pacific Islander Month Celebration at Discovery Children’s Museum – Link 
  • Ballet West Academy Spring Showcase | La Boutique Fantasque at Mid-Valley Performing Arts – Link 
  • The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes at Capitol Theater – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs KC Current at America First Credit Union – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
