Boner of the Day for June 14th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: DONALD AND NANCY, SITTING IN A TREE…KISSING.
Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi, responded to some comments that Donald Trump made about her mother. “Nancy Pelosi’s daughter is a whacko, her daughter told me if things were different Nancy and I would be perfect together, there’s an age difference though,” said Trump. Christine Pelosi responded on X saying, “Speaking for all 4 Pelosi daughters — this is a LIE!” A spokespersson for Nancy Pelosi also responded saying, “That guy has clearly lost his marbles. Not that he had many to begin with.”
Boner Candidate #2: I WAS TAKING A PICTURE OF SHOES
In Provo, Utah after an incident at a Desert Industries store, a man has been arrested for voyeurism. The man, Justin Christiansen, was arrested after a woman contacted police saying he was following her around the store, videoing her and taking pictures of her. The woman says Christiansen put his phone under her dress and also pointed his phone at her chest while following her around the store. A witness was able to corroborate the woman’s story and police were able to locate and arrest Christiansen, who claimed he was just taking pictures of shoes.
Boner Candidate #3: HEY PARENTS, NOW YOU CAN PAY CHICK- FIL- A SO YOUR KIDS CAN WORK THERE.
In West Hammond, Louisianna, Chick-Fil-A has started a “summer camp” where parents can pay $35 for their children ages 5 to 12 to learn how to work at the restaurant. People learned about the summer camp after a person posted about it on TikTok, leaving mixed reviews among viewers. “Ideal for kids ages 5 to 12. $35 per child includes this stuff. Activities include dining room host and customer service skills, taking a guest order, bagging a guest order. We only accept 30 kids per session, so sign up quickly. Yeah, I’m sure kids want to jump right at this. Capitalism is a hell of a drug,” said Tik Toker @bearlynotional. Another user said, “This can actually help kids learn the life skills they need in adulthood. As a customer service worker, this would be a great opportunity to teach kids things they might need to know when they reach High school and early adulthood. It can also help them build respect for the people serving them.”
