Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 14th, 2024

Opening June 14th, 2024

What I Saw

 • Inside Out 2 • Pixar sequel inside a girl’s mind • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

A movie about young Riley entering her teen years and the new emotions she begins to experience.

Director: Kelsey Mann

Stars: Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman

 • Tuesday • Mother and daughter face death • theaters • 4 stars

A young daughter and her mother have to stand up to and confront Death, who appears in the form of a talking bird.

Director: Daina Oniunas-Pusic

Stars: Arinze Kene, Lola Petticrew, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

———

Next week:

 • The Bikeriders

 • Thelma

 

 

