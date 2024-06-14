Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 14th, 2024

Opening June 14th, 2024
What I Saw
• Inside Out 2 • Pixar sequel inside a girl’s mind • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
A movie about young Riley entering her teen years and the new emotions she begins to experience.
Director: Kelsey Mann
Stars: Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman
• Tuesday • Mother and daughter face death • theaters • 4 stars
A young daughter and her mother have to stand up to and confront Death, who appears in the form of a talking bird.
Director: Daina Oniunas-Pusic
Stars: Arinze Kene, Lola Petticrew, Julia Louis-Dreyfus
———
Next week:
• The Bikeriders
• Thelma