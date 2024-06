On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start off with Frank Crist presents, They’re Fine, Just Fine and then Kerry gives us the latest Geek News. After that, we award the Boner of the Day and take listeners calls with Hello Yeah What. Then we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and Robert Gehrke joins us for a SLC Update . And as always, we finish out with Boner Recap and news!

Watch Above or Listen Below!