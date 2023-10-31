Radio From Hell Wellness Check | 10.31.2023

How to Eat Mindfully

In this fast-paced world, full of distractions, it can be difficult to slow down and notice the world around us. The practice of mindful eating can teach us the skills of slowing down, savoring the moment, and enjoying every bite. Mindful eating has been shown to help improve overall health and wellness as well as increase healthy eating habits.

First, we need to understand what mindfulness is.

Mindfulness is a centuries old practice that invites us to bring intentional focus to the thoughts, sensations, and feelings of the present moment. One key component to mindfulness is focusing on awareness and letting go of judgments.

Keys for Mindful Eating:

Notice and express gratitude for your food. Take a moment and look at the food, notice the colors, textures, and temperatures. Express gratitude for your food, think about the journey it took before coming to your table. From the farmers who grew the ingredients, to the grocery store where you purchased it, this food has taken time and effort to get to you.

Take small bites and allow yourself to fully taste and chew the food. Try setting your fork down between bites to ensure you finish one before moving on to the next.

Eat slowly and stop at about 80% full. Pay attention to your feelings of satisfaction and fullness while eating. Eating slowly will allow you to notice these sooner. Try to eat to satisfaction without becoming overly full.

Let go of the ideas of “good” or “bad” foods. Being mindful means letting go of judgement including the foods you eat. The only foods that are “bad” for you are the ones you’re allergic to. Allow yourself to eat a variety of foods.

Notice how you feel after eating. Do you feel energized and ready for the day, or do you feel sluggish and overfull. Try to do a check in soon after eating as well as about an hour after. Replace self-criticism with self-nurturing.



Mindful eating is not about following a strict diet or limiting our food intake. It’s about cultivating a healthier and more enjoyable relationship with food. So, sit back, notice, savor, and enjoy your next meal or snack.