Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for October 31st, 2023

Ever wondered how long it would take a million monkeys to type something?
- Wonder no more, with Infinite Monkeys
- Enter any text and select a number of monkeys to do the math
- The site assumes a constant rate of typing at one key every 0.5 seconds, without interruption
- https://monkeys.funwebsite.fun/
What ever happened to LaserDiscs? Visit the Museum of Failure to learn more
- Almost an old-school blog of old, discontinued, and failed products
- https://collection.museumoffailure.com/
If you liked flipbooks as a kid, you’ll love this animated gif maker
- MS Paint meets gifs
- I made this gif in under 30 seconds my first time using the tool:
- https://brush.ninja/create/animation-maker/
Feel like being an agent of chaos? Then try this RickRoll shortener
- Any link you shorten has a 50% chance of linking to Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up
- https://rroll.to/
Someone made a corporate website for the company from The Fugitive, because why not?
- Devlin Macgregor Pharmaceuticals’ website features PR photos, a blog, and a merchandise store
- https://devlinmacgregor.com/
And finally, your weekly work distraction, a stained glass window maker
- Just click to get cracking!
- https://glass.funwebsite.fun/