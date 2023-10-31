Boner of the Day for October 31st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: HOW DID YOUR EX-WIFE’S BOY FRIEND GET YOUR PHONE?

In Palm Beach, Florida, a man has been charged with reporting a non-existent crime and resisting an officer, because he tried to get his ex-wife’s boyfriend in trouble. So what happened? 44 year old Rishil Bisnath allegedly received text messages from his own phone to his Ipad from his ex-wife’s current boyfriend. Officers were suspicious as to how the text messages were from Bisnath’s phone from the ex-boyfriend, but Bisnath allegedly then didn’t stick with his story. He was arrested for reporting a false crime and then while being arrested, resisted officers. Another case of a crazy Florida man on October 31st.

via CBS 12 News

Boner Candidate #2: SEND AN AMBULANCE. I’VE BEEN STABBED AND I NEED A RIDE HOME.

A 28 year old man, Christian Monreal, in England, has been arrested after calling for an ambulance without having an emergency and for spitting on a paramedic. Monreal called the emergency line and claimed he had been stabbed and needed an ambulance. When the ambulance arrived, Monreal was not injured in anyway, he only called because he wanted a ride home. When paramedics refused, he allegedly spat on one of them. He was then arrested and searched, which led to the discovery of Monreal having marijuana on him. Monreal was taken into custody, and later on destroyed his holding cell and spat on yet another person.

via Independent

Boner Candidate #3: I HID THE GATOR IN THE GARAGE SO NO ONE WOULD EAT HIM.

50 year old Florida man, Jean Abelard, has been charged with a first and second degree misdemeanor for having an alligator in his garage. A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officer made a visit to a home in Tampa where the son of Abelard, Christopher, showed the officer the 3.5 foot alligator after being asked if one was on the premises. There were also five boa constrictors on the property alongside the alligator. The alligator was seized from the property due to having no permit to have an alligator and having a cage for it that did not meet size or cleanliness requirements and safety. When the conservation officer got in contact with Jean Abelard asking why he had the alligator in the home in the first place, Abelard said he found the alligator crossing the road and took it home so that no one killed it and ate it.

via WFLA