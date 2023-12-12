Radio From Hell Wellness Check | 12.12.2023

How to make time for and practice self-care

We are all busy, and it seems there is no end in sight to constant list of tasks. Between, work, school, family, housework, and trying to be a good friend it can feel like there is no time for ourselves. So, when the wellness guru or doctor remind of us to practice self-care it might sound like an impossible ask. How can you carve our time for a massage when you barely have time or energy to shower? The good news is, there is more to self-care than spa visits and beach vacations. These easy tips can help you feel more in control of your time and energy and give you more space for practicing self-care.

Take a 5-minute action. Think of a small action you can take that supports you in feeling uplifted and cared for. This might be stepping outside and taking in the fresh air or doing a short meditation or breath practice. Try to build in one 5-minute action several times during the week. If 5 minutes feels like too long, start with one minute and gradually build up from there.

Practice doing less. Try to delegate and eliminate tasks that no longer serve you or can be done by others. Focus on delegating or sharing tasks such as household chores and office busy work. Try to eliminate (or at least limit) endless scrolling on your phone and binge-watching TV. Doing just a little bit less will not only alleviate stress, it will also give you back precious time in your day.

Do the basics. Daily tasks like showering, drinking water, and getting enough sleep will help remind you to take care of yourself and your needs. Doing these basics sends a message to ourselves (and others) that we are worthy of care and wellbeing. Once these basic needs are met, we can more easily branch out into self-care practices like meditation, reading for pleasure, and maybe even getting a massage.

Remember to celebrate the small wins. Every time you pause, and practice self-care count it as a victory. Savor the feeling of doing something good for yourself no matter how small. This practice can also help us let go of some of the guilt we might associate with self-care.



Prioritizing self-care is essential for overall wellbeing. Much like the safety instructions on an airplane emphasize putting on our oxygen masks first before assisting others, attending to our own needs allows us to be better equipped to support those around us. When we make a conscious effort to nurture our physical, mental, and emotional health, we become better parents, co-workers, and friends. Remember to begin with small steps and celebrate every achievement.

https://www.precisionnutrition.com/self-care-strategies-that-work https://www.precisionnutrition.com/4-ways-to-cope