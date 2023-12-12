Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for December 12th, 2023

Posted on
Gifts for the whole family
  • Super Mario RPG – Nintendo Switch
    • A top-to-bottom recreation of the 1996 classic, which saw Mario follow a traditional JRPG format
    • Assemble a party of unique Mario characters to engage in turn-based battles
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6umlOfTip4k
  • Hogwarts Legacy – Nintendo Switch
  • Fortnite VBucks
Gifts for the hardcore gamer in your life
  • Analogue Pocket – $220
    • An updated handheld console that plays GameBoy games on a full LCD color screen
    • Can also play Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket, & Atari Lynx games with an adapter
    • https://www.analogue.co/pocket
  • Xbox Design Labs – $70+
  • Alan Wake II – PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
    • Use your detective skills, a flashlight, and the weakest gun ever made to escape your nightmares
    • Set 13 years after the first game, where the main character has been trapped since
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – PC, PlayStation
