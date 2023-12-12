Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for December 12th, 2023

Gifts for the whole family
- Bluey the Videogame – on everything
- Take control of the characters from the show
- Feels like stepping into an episode
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05ST8IN0M9o
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch
- Venture to the Flower Kingdom and use new powers and abilities, including the mind-melting Wonder Flower
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JStAYvbeSHc
- Super Mario RPG – Nintendo Switch
- A top-to-bottom recreation of the 1996 classic, which saw Mario follow a traditional JRPG format
- Assemble a party of unique Mario characters to engage in turn-based battles
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6umlOfTip4k
- Hogwarts Legacy – Nintendo Switch
- The hit Harry Potter game set in the 19th century is now on the Switch
- Battle ancient evil and learn spells while you avoid detention
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1O6Qstncpnc
- Fortnite VBucks
- These are like cigarettes in prison, but for teens in high school
- Best part is you can buy them just about anywhere that has a cash register
- Only 22% of kids want physical games this year, so give them what they want
Gifts for the hardcore gamer in your life
- Analogue Pocket – $220
- An updated handheld console that plays GameBoy games on a full LCD color screen
- Can also play Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket, & Atari Lynx games with an adapter
- https://www.analogue.co/pocket
- Xbox Design Labs – $70+
- Design someone a custom controller
- Select the colors of just about every part of the controller
- https://xboxdesignlab.xbox.com/
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – PlayStation 5
- The sequel to 2018’s Spider–Man pits Peter Parker and Miles Morales against Venom
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fVYKsEmuRo
- Alan Wake II – PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
- Use your detective skills, a flashlight, and the weakest gun ever made to escape your nightmares
- Set 13 years after the first game, where the main character has been trapped since
-
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – PC, PlayStation
- Story-driven, turn-based fantasy RPG based on the D&D 5th Edition rules
- https://youtu.be/XuCfkgaaa08