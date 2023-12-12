Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for December 12th, 2023

Gifts for the whole family

Bluey the Videogame – on everything

Take control of the characters from the show Feels like stepping into an episode https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05ST8IN0M9o

– on everything Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch Venture to the Flower Kingdom and use new powers and abilities, including the mind-melting Wonder Flower https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JStAYvbeSHc

– Nintendo Switch Super Mario RPG – Nintendo Switch

A top-to-bottom recreation of the 1996 classic, which saw Mario follow a traditional JRPG format Assemble a party of unique Mario characters to engage in turn-based battles https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6umlOfTip4k

– Nintendo Switch Hogwarts Legacy – Nintendo Switch The hit Harry Potter game set in the 19th century is now on the Switch Battle ancient evil and learn spells while you avoid detention https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1O6Qstncpnc

– Nintendo Switch Fortnite VBucks

These are like cigarettes in prison, but for teens in high school Best part is you can buy them just about anywhere that has a cash register Only 22% of kids want physical games this year, so give them what they want



Gifts for the hardcore gamer in your life