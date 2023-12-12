Boner of the Day for December 12th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: YOU NEVER KNOW WHO YOU MIGHT HAVE TO SHOOT WHEN YOU ARE GETTING AN MRI.
A 57- year-old woman in Wisconsin went in for an MRI. When she was put into the machine, the magnet sensors went off because she had a loaded firearm on her person. The magnets in the machine caused the gun to go off, resulting in the woman sustaining a gunshot wound to her buttocks area. She was admitted to the hospital and made a full recovery.
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #2: SPORTSMANSHIP REIGNS SUPREME IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL.
A high school basketball coach is in recovery from injuries he sustained in an assault from one of his players. The basketball coach had benched the player in the game earlier that night, due to behavior being shown towards a player on the opposing team, and this made the player upset. When the game was over, and everyone returned to the school, as the coach was going to his car, the young player and his older brother began to verbally assault the coach. They then went on to become physical with the coach. People nearby broke it up and the two suspects fled the scene. They were later arrested and booked in the county jail, being released later on bond.
via ABC News
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: DON’T EVER, EVER, EVER LET HIM OUT.
Samuel J. Webster, a 20-year-old from Farmington, Utah, has been sentenced to a year in prison for torturing guinea pigs and then posting the videos of the torture online. Webster posted 23 videos of the torture on four different guinea pigs, and admits to killing at least one. Webster is to be in prison for a year, then to have a three year supervision, and pay a fine of over $5,000.
via Fox 13