Radio From Hell Wellness Check for October 15th, 2024

How to Keep Your Immune System Strong

Maintaining a strong immune system is essential for overall health and well-being, especially in a world full of stressors, changing seasons, and potential infections. A healthy immune system helps your body fend off illness and recover quickly when exposed to harmful pathogens. To keep your immune system in top shape, it’s crucial to adopt a balanced lifestyle that includes proper nutrition, regular exercise, sufficient sleep, and stress management. By making these small but impactful changes, you can help your body stay resilient and ready to face whatever challenges come its way.

Eat a variety of fruits and vegetables daily. Fruits and vegetables provide a wide range of micro-nutrients that help fend off illness. These food also contain fiber that helps to keep your gut’s microbiome healthy which supports immune function.

Stay physically active. Regular movement helps to boost immune function and has an anti-inflammatory impact on cells keeping us healthier longer. Try to move your body for at least 20 minutes each day.

Get at least seven hours of sleep each night. Sleep loss reduces the activity of immune cells, generates the production of inflammatory cells, and reduces the production of antibodies, leaving us at a much higher risk of becoming ill.

Minimize stress. All types of stress directly weaken the immune system increasing the risk of infections and viral illness. Stress can also cause certain cells to increase inflammation leading to increased risk for illness.

Get recommended vaccines. Immunizations teach the immune system how to make anti-bodies for specific illnesses helping to fight off infections. Talk to your doctor about which vaccines are recommended for you.



Incorporating healthy habits into your daily routine is key to keeping your immune system strong and resilient. By nourishing your body with nutrient-rich foods, staying active, getting enough rest, and managing stress, you provide the foundation for a robust defense system. Small, consistent efforts can make a big difference in your overall health, helping you stay well and bounce back more quickly when faced with illness. Taking care of your immune system today sets you up for a healthier tomorrow.

https://www.cuimc.columbia.edu/news/what-you-really-need-do-boost-your-immunity

https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/how-to-boost-your-immune-system