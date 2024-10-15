Tech Talk with JD for October 15th, 2024

Beware, but maybe cautiously optimistic about Age of Empires Mobile

The classic real time strategy game heads to your phones in what is hopefully a faithful translation

Build a city, train troops, and command them to attack your enemies in strategic overhead battles

Out Thursday on iOS and Android

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzqFAS47M8s

If you can’t get enough DnD and fantasy stories in your life, you need Wildermyth

Go on procedurally generated adventures, making countless choices to determine your fate in this tactical RPG

Choices you make in one campaign will carry on to others–characters you play as may show up later as NPCs

Fight baddies in strategic turn-based grid combat, then make story decisions in the world map

Originally released on PC in 2019, has been getting improvements and tweaks ever since

Out next Tuesday on everything

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIhF9sVS_kg

Get hyped for the Sonic 3 movie with Shadow Generations

Zoom through levels from past Sonic games as Shadow, aka Sonic with guns

Takes place in parallel with 2011’s Sonic Generations

Out next Friday on everything

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68T1SVhA47c

Explore this trippy website that describes itself as an interactive music video

Try different levels and wander around while crazy stuff happens!

https://www.anumberfromtheghost.com/in-a-plaza-darkly

Pop some bubbles, pop them all and then pop more with Bubble Pop