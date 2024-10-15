Tech Talk with JD for October 15th, 2024

Beware, but maybe cautiously optimistic about Age of Empires Mobile
- The classic real time strategy game heads to your phones in what is hopefully a faithful translation
- Build a city, train troops, and command them to attack your enemies in strategic overhead battles
- Out Thursday on iOS and Android
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzqFAS47M8s
If you can’t get enough DnD and fantasy stories in your life, you need Wildermyth
- Go on procedurally generated adventures, making countless choices to determine your fate in this tactical RPG
- Choices you make in one campaign will carry on to others–characters you play as may show up later as NPCs
- Fight baddies in strategic turn-based grid combat, then make story decisions in the world map
- Originally released on PC in 2019, has been getting improvements and tweaks ever since
- Out next Tuesday on everything
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIhF9sVS_kg
Get hyped for the Sonic 3 movie with Shadow Generations
- Zoom through levels from past Sonic games as Shadow, aka Sonic with guns
- Takes place in parallel with 2011’s Sonic Generations
- Out next Friday on everything
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68T1SVhA47c
Explore this trippy website that describes itself as an interactive music video
- Try different levels and wander around while crazy stuff happens!
- https://www.anumberfromtheghost.com/in-a-plaza-darkly
Pop some bubbles, pop them all and then pop more with Bubble Pop
- That’s it, that’s the entire website
- https://bubblepop.lol/