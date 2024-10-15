News

Tech Talk with JD for October 15th, 2024

Beware, but maybe cautiously optimistic about Age of Empires Mobile
  • The classic real time strategy game heads to your phones in what is hopefully a faithful translation
  • Build a city, train troops, and command them to attack your enemies in strategic overhead battles
  • Out Thursday on iOS and Android
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzqFAS47M8s

 

If you can’t get enough DnD and fantasy stories in your life, you need Wildermyth
  • Go on procedurally generated adventures, making countless choices to determine your fate in this tactical RPG
  • Choices you make in one campaign will carry on to others–characters you play as may show up later as NPCs
  • Fight baddies in strategic turn-based grid combat, then make story decisions in the world map
  • Originally released on PC in 2019, has been getting improvements and tweaks ever since
  • Out next Tuesday on everything
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIhF9sVS_kg

 

Get hyped for the Sonic 3 movie with Shadow Generations

 

Explore this trippy website that describes itself as an interactive music video

 

Pop some bubbles, pop them all and then pop more with Bubble Pop
