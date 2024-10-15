Boner of the Day for October 15th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1:YOU WOULDN’T MAKE THIS KIND OF MISTAKE IF YOU WERE FROM PENNSYLVANIA
Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate David McCormick is facing online ridicule after mistaking the Philadelphia Eagles with the Pittsburg Steelers, both from the states he is hoping to represent. He said, “Fun tailgate in Philly today. Excited to watch the Steelers throttle the Raiders!” Pittsburg plays in Pennsylvanian, not Philadelphia.
Boner Candidate #2: WE’RE THE FREE LAND HOLDERS. WE OWN THAT LAND.
A polyamory cult in Colorado is staking off some land to claim it as a sovereign nation under the Homestead Act of 1862. The group have put up fencing around a 1,400 acre parcel of land that they believe belongs to them. They worry the group might cut off access to the public lands altogether. “These folks have clearly illegally built this fence on public land and they have negotiated an agreement that allows the fence to stay in place,” said Finch
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: YES, I HELPED TORTURE A CAT, BUT THAT WAS 44 YEARS AGO
The National Rifle Association’s new boss, Douglas Hamin, was an accomplice in a brutal torture and killing of a cat. The students decided to kill the cat because it was not properly using the litter box. The cat’s killing, which happened in December, 1979, sparked fury in the community at the time. It casued all five students were expelled from the fraternity, including Hamlin, who was the group’s president at the time.