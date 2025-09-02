Radio From Hell Wellness Check for September 2nd, 2025

Are You Getting all 7 Forms of Rest?

Did you know there is more than one type of rest? If you ever wake up after a full night’s sleep and still feel exhausted, it might be because you need more than just physical rest. Fully resting is crucial for overall health and wellness. Additionally, being fully rested can help us recover more quickly, prevent burnout, and feel more fulfilled in our daily lives. Here are 7 types of rest and how to get them.

Physical Rest Physical rest includes quality sleep, as well as practices like lying down, getting massages, and practicing yoga. Anything that helps your physical body feel rested counts as physical rest.

Mental Rest Mental rest is a way of giving our mind a break from making decisions and solving problems. Practices such as meditation, mini breaks from work and tasks, and engaging in hobbies that let our minds rest.

Emotional Rest Emotional rest involves allowing ourselves to experience our emotions in healthy ways. This includes seeking support when we need it, stepping away from emotionally draining situations and being honest with ourselves and others about our emotions.

Sensory Rest. We are in a state of near constant stimulation with all the loud noises and bright screens. Sensory rest is all about being quiet and still and can involve enjoying nature. A simple way to get sensory rest is to turn off electronic devices

Creative Rest Creative rest is about engaging in things that give us joy and help us see the beauty around us. To get creative rest we can engage in a hobby we love and take in beauty all around us through art, theater, and nature.

Social Rest For some social rest might involve spending time alone, other times social rest might involve being around people who uplift and support us. Sometimes social rest might involve setting boundaries in relationships and distancing ourselves from draining social situations.

Spiritual Rest Spiritual rest might involve taking a break from our spiritual practices such as meditation and prayer. Spiritual rest can also involve connecting with our higher purpose through spiritual practices.



Start by building small moments of rest into your day, each day. Seek diverse forms of rest, including all 7 types of rest. Schedule time for rest, put it on your calendar and make sur it happens. Be purposeful about your rest, check in with yourself and see where you feel like you need some extra care. As always, start where you are and do what you can.

