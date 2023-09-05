Radio From Hell Wellness Check with Alaina Wood | 9.05.2023

Learning How to Say “No” To Increase Wellbeing

Saying no can be a difficult task. We often worry about letting others down, or getting into an argument, so we avoid setting boundaries and clear expectations. When we say yes to everything we run out of time and energy to care for ourselves and often feel bitter and frustrated. Afterall, every time we say “yes” to one thing, we are saying “no” to something else.

How can you be more intentional about what gets your time attention?

Pay attention to where your time and energy are currently going. Record daily activities and notice if they are where you really want to spend your time.

Become more intentional about how you spend your time. Adding in fulfilling activities such as reading, exercising, and quality time with loved ones can help you prioritize how your time is spent, making it easier to say no to conflicting activities.

Set clear expectations. Let friends, family, and co-workers know what your priorities are and how you are planning to spend your time.

Be flexible. Even with the best of intentions things are going to come up, give yourself and others some grace as you navigate these situations.

Practice saying “no.” When someone asks for your time or energy try saying “no.” If this feels overwhelming, try practicing on your own before difficult conversations. Remind your friend or family member of the expectations you set in advance, or simply say “no.”



Saying ‘no’ is not about being selfish or negative, it is a powerful act of self-care and self-respect. Saying ‘no’ reaffirms your values and helps set clear expectations. It can feel intimidating, but the freedom that comes from being more intentional about what we let into our lives is well worth it.

https://www.precisionnutrition.com/how-to-put-yourself-first