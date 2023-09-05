Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for September 5th, 2023

Hop in your spaceship and explore the galaxy in Starfield
  • Fallout and Skyrim lovers will appreciate Bethesda’s latest single player RPG set in space
  • Take the role of a space explorer as you fly your ship around the Milky Way
  • Explore over 1,000 procedurally generated planets alongside handbuilt cities and worlds
  • Out tomorrow on Xbox and PC
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfYEiTdsyas
If you liked Stardew Valley, you’re gonna love Fae Farm
The Crew Motorfest is the only game out this year that lets you race around Hawaii
  • Set during a racing festival on a scaled down version of Oahu
  • Race tons of different types of vehicles as you try to come out on top of the festival
  • Out next Thursday on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuvaE7VhhjY
Classic comic book lovers rejoice, I give you Comic Book Plus
Not sure if you can eat that mold? Try Eat or Toss
  • If you’ve ever wondered about something weird growing on your food, this is the site for you
  • Explore articles or search the database for certain foods
  • https://www.eatortoss.com/
