Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for September 5th, 2023

Hop in your spaceship and explore the galaxy in Starfield
- Fallout and Skyrim lovers will appreciate Bethesda’s latest single player RPG set in space
- Take the role of a space explorer as you fly your ship around the Milky Way
- Explore over 1,000 procedurally generated planets alongside handbuilt cities and worlds
- Out tomorrow on Xbox and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfYEiTdsyas
If you liked Stardew Valley, you’re gonna love Fae Farm
- A cozy farming sim you can play with up to 3 other friends
- Explore a magical world, plant crops, go on quests, decorate your farm
- Out this Friday on Switch and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPyCA2krimk
The Crew Motorfest is the only game out this year that lets you race around Hawaii
- Set during a racing festival on a scaled down version of Oahu
- Race tons of different types of vehicles as you try to come out on top of the festival
- Out next Thursday on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuvaE7VhhjY
Classic comic book lovers rejoice, I give you Comic Book Plus
- A public domain database of thousands of old pulp comics
- Explore by title or category
- https://comicbookplus.com
Not sure if you can eat that mold? Try Eat or Toss
- If you’ve ever wondered about something weird growing on your food, this is the site for you
- Explore articles or search the database for certain foods
- https://www.eatortoss.com/