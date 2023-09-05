Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for September 5th, 2023

Hop in your spaceship and explore the galaxy in Starfield

Fallout and Skyrim lovers will appreciate Bethesda’s latest single player RPG set in space

Take the role of a space explorer as you fly your ship around the Milky Way

Explore over 1,000 procedurally generated planets alongside handbuilt cities and worlds

Out tomorrow on Xbox and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfYEiTdsyas

If you liked Stardew Valley, you’re gonna love Fae Farm

A cozy farming sim you can play with up to 3 other friends

Explore a magical world, plant crops, go on quests, decorate your farm

Out this Friday on Switch and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPyCA2krimk

The Crew Motorfest is the only game out this year that lets you race around Hawaii

Set during a racing festival on a scaled down version of Oahu

Race tons of different types of vehicles as you try to come out on top of the festival

Out next Thursday on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuvaE7VhhjY

Classic comic book lovers rejoice, I give you Comic Book Plus

A public domain database of thousands of old pulp comics

Explore by title or category

https://comicbookplus.com

Not sure if you can eat that mold? Try Eat or Toss