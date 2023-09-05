Boner of the Day for September 5th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: I WAS IN NO CONDITION AND WE HAD TO GET HOME SOMEHOW.

Earlier this week, an Arizona man let his 10 year old son drive his truck on the highway. Someone had called 911 reporting what they saw, which was a young boy driving, and police found them almost immediately. The police made a pursuit after the 10 year old didn’t pull over. When the police were finally able to get the boy pulled over, the boy’s father was drunk in the passenger seat. The father has been arrested for unlawfully letting a minor drive, having an open container, and child endangerment.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT HE SAID WAS NOT ACCEPTABLE

Famous German tennis player, Alex Zverev, was about to serve in a match this week against Jannik Sinner, when he suddenly walked over to the umpire and the motioned towards a fan in the crowd. Zverev told the umpire that the fan was quoting Hitler. “He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world…It’s not acceptable,” Zverev told the umpire. The fan was escorted out of the stadium. Zverev said, “I think he was getting involved in the match for a long time, though. I don’t mind it, I love when fans are loud, I love when fans are emotional. But I think me being German and not really proud of that history, it’s not really a great thing to do and I think him sitting in one of the front rows, I think a lot of people heard it. So if I just don’t react, I think it’s bad from my side.”

via AP News

Boner Candidate #3: GOD’S JUDGEMENT IS REAL

The Burning Man Festival is a famous festival that takes place in the Nevada desert. This past week, thousands have been stranded at the festival due to a heavy downpour of rain, causing flooding, and at least one person has died. Utah Senator Mike Lee went to the social media platform X and shared his views on the situation. “This isn’t healthy. God’s judgment is real,” Lee posted. Before he posted that, he had posted a story titled, “Wildest Burning Man events – orgasm hypnosis, whippings and naked oil wrestling.” Lee is comparing the situation at Burning Man to the tale from the Bible “Road to Damascus”.

via Salt Lake Tribune