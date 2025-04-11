Sean Means For April 11th, 2025

One to One: John & Yoko • Doc on Lennon and Ono, in 1972 • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

Set in New York in 1972, this documentary explores John and Yoko’s world amid a turbulent era. Centered on the One to One charity concert for special needs children.

Starring: John Lennon, Yoko Ono

Director: Kevin Macdonald, Sam Rice-Edwards

Warfare • Accurate portrayal of combat, in a drama • some theaters • 3 1/2 stars

A real time and immersive film based on the memory of Navy SEALs in Iraq.

Starring: D’Pharaoh, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Joseph Quinn

Directed By: Alex Garland, Ray Mendoza

The King of Kings • Animated telling of Jesus’ life • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

Is an upcoming American animated Christian film, inspired by the childrens book The Life Of Our Lord.

Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Mark Hamill, Oierce Brosnan

Directed By: Seong-ho Jang

The Amateur • Rami Malek CIA-based revenge thriller • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

The Amateur is a movie that follows a mild-mannered CIA cryptographer in the early 19702 who takes matters into his won hands when the Agency refuses to track down the terrorists who killed his fiancee.

Starring: Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitriona Balfe, Laurence Fishburne

Director: James Hawes

The Ballad of Wallis Island • Folk singer meets strange millionaire • some theaters • 3 1/2 stars

An eccentric lottery winner named Charles, who lives alone on a remote islanf. He dreams of getting his favorite musicians, McGwyer Mortimer, back together.

Starring: Tom Basden, Tim Key, Sian Clifford, Akemnji Ndifornyen, Carey Mulligan, Arron Long

Director: James Griffiths

Drop • First date becomes phone-based extortion thriller • theaters • 3 stars

Drop creates a psychological powder keg where trust is fleeting, danger is constant, and digital age becomes your worst enemy.

Starring: Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, Jacob Robinson, Reed Diamond

Director: Christopher Landon