Boner Candidate #1: A BOTTLE OF STEAK SAUCE FOR EVERY SCHOOL AGED KID IN THE COUNTRY.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon spoke at the ASU+GSV Summit this past Tuesday. She was speacking on the outlines for the big plan of “A1” in classrooms. She ment to say “AI”. She was asked how entrepreneurs can participate in bringing new tech into the schools to accelerate students’ learning. McMahon admited that she does not have the blueprint for the best technology answer. McMahon and her husband, Vince, made the gaffe while referencing a school system that is aiming to make AI as a part of pre-K. McMahon stated “There’s a school system that’s gonna start making sure that first graders or even pre-Ks hace A1 teachig every year.” She continued with “It wasn’t that long ago, it was we’re gonna have internet in out schools. Now lets see A1, and how can that be helpful? How can it be helpful in 1-on-1 instructipn? How can it be helpful in absorbing more information for those fast learners? It can be more 1-on-1 directed.”

Boner Candidate #2: THE GUY WHO IS OFTEN TALKING ABOUT SOMETHING IS OFTEN THINKING ABOUT SOMETHING

John C. Todaro, of Amherst, N.Y., was charged with promoting a sexual performance by child, along with possessing a sexual performance by child, both felonies. Who is Todaro? He’s the vice president of the Buffalo chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse. The New York State Police in a press relase stated, “Todato would have opportunities to be around children and child victims, his alleged crimes as posession and dissemination of child pornography.” After his arraignment, Todaro was release on his own recognizance. He is due in court May 2025.

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: STUPIDITY, CRUELTY, AND PETTINESS; 3 THINGS THAT OFTEN GO TOGETHER.

Karoline Leavitt said in a statment to the Washington Post, she will not engage with reporters who list their pronouns in their email signatures. She stated “Any reporter who chooses to put their preferred pronouns in their bo clearly does not care about biological reality or truth and therefore cannont be trusted to write an honest story.” The house did not respond to follow up questions about when a formal policy on the matter had been implemented or cofirm whether this would actully be applied. The New York Times reported earlier that three of its reporters were denied reponses from the White House because they listen pronouns in their emails. Matt Berg, listed his pronouns in his email as an experiment and was denied any information because of it.

