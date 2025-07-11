Sean Means Movie Reviews For July 11th, 2025

Abraham’s Boys • Dark drama with vampire overtones • theaters • 3 stars

A Dracula story that follows Abraham van Helsing as he relocates his sons, Max and Rudy, to the United States after the events of Dracula. Seeking a fresh start, the family strives to distance themselves from their past.

Cast: Titus Welliver, Jocelin Donahue, Judah Mackey, Aurora Perrineau, Brandy Hepner

Director: Natasha Kermani

Kill the Jockey • Surreal Argentine comedy-drama • theaters • 3 stars

A film that follows the story of Remo, a jockey battling addiction, who vanishes after a horse accident. His partner Abril, also a jockey, contemplates continuing her pregnancy amidst the chaos.

Cast: Nahuel Perez Biscayart, Ursula Corbero, Daniel Gimenez Cacho

Director: Luis Ortega

Superman • DC Comics superhero action movie • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

It will explore Clark Kent/Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his adoptive human family in Smallville, Kansas. The film will focus on the early days of Superman in Metropolis, as he establishes himself as a reporter.

Cast: David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan

Director: James Gunn

Next Week

• Smurfs

• Eddington

• I Know What You Did This Summer

• Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight