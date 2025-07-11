Boner Of The Day For July 11th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: YOU SHOULDN’T HAVE TO CALL MATT GEPHARDT FOR A THING LIKE THIS.

Robert Bowden was trying to pay a medical bill that costed him $20.46 when he noticed something was wrong. When he went to look at his bank account there was a charge for $2,046.00 was withdrawn from his bank account. “Either I slipped or somebody slipped” Bowden said. He contacted the hospital and was told by a representative that this was a mistake and promised the money would be refunded in 10 to 30 days. He waited almost 2 months and nothing happened. Eventually when they were contacted through public relations team. Another spokesperson confirmed that “due to a clerical error, a refund wasn’t issued when the Bowdens first called.” A simple mistake of a decimal point costed more than $2,000.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I AM ASKING FOR THIS DIVORCE ON “BIBLICAL GROUNDS.”

Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton stated that she has filed for divorce from her husband, state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Who is currently known for challenging U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in a Republican primary. Angela Paxton wrote in an X post “Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds, in light of recent discoveries.” Than Ken Paxton posted on X they had “decided to start a new chapter in our lives, I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren. I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time.”

Read More

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN BY APPOINTING THE ALPHA MALE; A MAN WITH RIZZ.

Last night Donald Trump tapped Nick Adams to serve as the United States ambassador to Malaysia. Adam has given himself the recorded of being an Australian born right wing influencer and calls himself “Alpha Male” who has devoted himself to Trump. Adams responded to the nomination in a video talking about the “call of duty”, responding with “It is Mr. President, my honor to represent you and serve our nation before King Ibrahim Iskander and his people.” Adam has a reputation on social media has been an object of fascination. He talks about living a life as an “Alpha Male.” He presence showing him constantly eating steak, golfing with ‘the boys’, negotiating multi million dollar deals, spreading unvarnished misogyny, and of course devotion to Trump.

Read More