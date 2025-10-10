Radio From Hell

Sean Means Movie Review From October 10th, 2025

Posted on

Opening October 10, 2025

What I saw:

A House of Dynamite – Nuclear war thriller – theaters now; Netflix on Oct. 24 – 3 stars

Directed By: Kathryn Bigelow

Starring: Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso

 

Tron: Ares – Legacy sequel of Disney tech classic – theaters – 3 stars

Directed By: Joachim Rønning

Starring: Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Jeff Bridges

 

Orwell: 2+2=5 – documentary about “1984” author – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

Directed By: Raoul Peck

Starring: Damian Lewis

 

Roofman • Absurdist true-crime comedy-drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

Directed By: Derek Cianfrance

Starring: Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, LaKeith Stanfield

——

Next week:

 • After the Hunt

 • The Black Phone 2

 • Good Fortune

author avatar
Radio From Hell
See Full Bio
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
jQuery('iframe[src*="youtube"]').parent().addClass("video-responsive"); if (jQuery('.video-responsive').prev('section').length === 1) { jQuery('.video-responsive').before('

 

'); } jQuery('.feat-info-wrap').remove();