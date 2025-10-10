Sean Means Movie Review From October 10th, 2025

Opening October 10, 2025

What I saw:

A House of Dynamite – Nuclear war thriller – theaters now; Netflix on Oct. 24 – 3 stars

Directed By: Kathryn Bigelow

Starring: Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso

Tron: Ares – Legacy sequel of Disney tech classic – theaters – 3 stars

Directed By: Joachim Rønning

Starring: Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Jeff Bridges

Orwell: 2+2=5 – documentary about “1984” author – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

Directed By: Raoul Peck

Starring: Damian Lewis

Roofman • Absurdist true-crime comedy-drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

Directed By: Derek Cianfrance

Starring: Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, LaKeith Stanfield

——

Next week:

• After the Hunt

• The Black Phone 2

• Good Fortune