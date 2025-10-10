Boners of the Day From October 10th, 2025

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #1: TYLENOL AND CIRCUMCISION; THAT’S THE CULPRIT.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently suggested a possible link between circumcision and autism, citing Tylenol use in infants after the procedure. He referenced two studies, including a 2015 Danish study, which found circumcised boys had higher autism rates, though critics have challenged its validity. Some researchers theorize that early-life pain or stress may contribute to neurodevelopmental issues, while others argue increased medical attention could simply lead to more autism diagnoses. A separate 2024 Irish study found some behavioral improvements in autistic boys who were circumcised. Meanwhile, both Kennedy and President Trump have recently raised concerns about Tylenol’s safety during infancy and pregnancy, despite longstanding medical consensus on its safety.

Boner Candidate #2: I BET THAT OLD XENOPHOBE LEE GREENWOOD IS AVAILABLE.

The announcement of Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime performer has sparked both praise and criticism, with some, including former President Donald Trump, expressing disapproval due to the artist’s political views. In response, Turning Point USA, founded by the late Charlie Kirk, announced it would host a counterprogramming event called “The All-American Halftime Show,” celebrating faith, family, and freedom. The organization has teased more details on the show, including musical artists, while offering a survey for fans to select preferred music genres. This is not the first time Super Bowl counterprogramming has occurred, with previous examples including the Puppy Bowl and other themed events.

Boner Candidate #3: THERE’S A HOT DOG IN THE FRONT YARD; AND IT HAS A ROLE OF TOILET PAPER.

In Florida, a drunk Marcia Morgan was arrested for disorderly conduct after she toilet-papered a neighbor’s car while dressed in a hot dog costume, upset over where the vehicle was parked. The incident occurred around 4 PM, and Morgan resisted arrest, prompting additional charges. She later pleaded no contest, was found guilty, and fined $550, which she can pay off through community service.

