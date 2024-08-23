Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 23rd, 2024

Opening August 23, 2024

Artsies:

• Between the Temples – Synagogue-based comedy – Broadway – 3 stars

A cantor starts questioning his faith when one of his teachers from when he was young becomes a student of his.

Director: Nathan Silver

Stars: Jason Schwartzman, Carol Kane, Dolly De Leon

• Good One – Father-daughter drama – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

A young girl named Sam embarks on a trip to the Catskills with her dad and his best friend, where she has to mediate when they begin to fight.

Director: India Donaldson

Stars: Lily Collias, Sumaya Bouhbal, Valentine Black

Fartsies:

• The Crow – supernatural action horror – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

Eric and Shelly are madly in love and are both murdered. Eric, however, comes back from the dead to seek revenge and try and save Shelly.

Director: Rupert Sanders

Stars: Bill Skarsgard, FKA Twigs, Danny Huston

———

Next week:

• Afraid

• Reagan