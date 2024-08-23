Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 23rd, 2024

Opening August 23, 2024
Artsies:
• Between the Temples – Synagogue-based comedy – Broadway – 3 stars
A cantor starts questioning his faith when one of his teachers from when he was young becomes a student of his.
Director: Nathan Silver
Stars: Jason Schwartzman, Carol Kane, Dolly De Leon
• Good One – Father-daughter drama – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars
A young girl named Sam embarks on a trip to the Catskills with her dad and his best friend, where she has to mediate when they begin to fight.
Director: India Donaldson
Stars: Lily Collias, Sumaya Bouhbal, Valentine Black
Fartsies:
• The Crow – supernatural action horror – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
Eric and Shelly are madly in love and are both murdered. Eric, however, comes back from the dead to seek revenge and try and save Shelly.
Director: Rupert Sanders
Stars: Bill Skarsgard, FKA Twigs, Danny Huston
———