Boner of the Day for August 23rd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: A HORRIBLE, HORRIBLE WOMAN
Commentator Ann Coulter is facing backlash after a post she made about Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Walz’s son, Gus. Coulter reposted a video of Gus Walz getting emotional during his father’s speech. “Gus, Hope and Gwen, you are my entire world and I love you,” said Tim Walz. When this is said, Gus Walz is seen teary-eyed saying, “That’s my dad!” Coulter said in the post, “Talk about weird…” Many people, including other conservatives, called out Coulter for making fun of Gus Walz because he is neurodivergent and has learning disabilities. New York Republican Representative Marc Molinaro said that he may not agree with Tim Walz’s politics, but wants to participate “in shielding our children from attack.” Coulter deleted the post claiming she didn’t know Gus Walz was special needs.
via The Hill
Boner Candidate #2: ANOTHER HORRIBLE, HORRIBLE WOMAN.
Megyn Kelly, a former Fox News host, is in hot water after a racist comment she made. Laphonza Butler spoke at the DNC, and is an old friend of Vice President Harris. Butler spoke about how Vice President Harris and her both graduated from historically Black colleges. Kelly posted on social media saying, “Imagine the white person up there: I’m proud to tell you I went to a mostly white university.” Many people responded to her asking things like “Did you fall on your head?” and others saying she is sure to tweet the N-word before the election.
via India Times
Boner Candidate #3: THEY REALIZED SOMETHING WAS WRONG WHEN THE BABY STARTED SINGING….”SHOW ME THE WAY TO GO HOME”
A family in California is distraught but thankful that their two-year-old daughter is okay after being served alcohol at a local restaurant. The couple says they had ordered apple juice for their daughter, but began to wonder if it was something else when she began slurring her words and having a hard time staying awake and keeping her head up. Sure enough, when they smelled the drink, they discovered it was cooking wine. The wine had been accidentally served to the toddler after the server had poured the wine into the kid cup from a container labeled “apple juice.” They took their daughter to the emergency room where she had a blood alcohol level of 0.12%, however she has made a full recovery. The couple is urging other parents to taste what is served to their children but is not suing the restaurant.
via 6abc