Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 2nd

Opening August 2, 2024
Artsies:
Coup! • Class warfare during a pandemic; comedy • Megaplex at The District • 2 1/2 stars
On a seaside estate in 1918, a mischievous cook leads an uprising against his wealthy employer. via IMDB
Joseph Schuman Austin Stark
Stars: Peter Sarsgaard, Billy Magnussen, Sarah Gadon
Kneecap • Belfast hip-hop band origin story • several theaters • 3 stars
When fate brings Belfast teacher JJ into the orbit of self-confessed ‘low life scum’ Naoise and Liam Og, the needle drops on a hip hop act like no other. Rapping in their native Irish, they lead a movement to save their mother tongue. via IMDB
Rich Peppiatt
Stars: Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, DJ Próvai
Fartsies:
Harold and the Purple Crayon • live-action/animated mess • theaters • 1 1/2 stars
nside of his book, adventurous Harold can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book’s pages and into the physical world, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life. via IMDB
Carlos Saldanha
Stars: Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, Benjamin Bottani
Trap • M. Night Shyamalan thriller at a pop concert • theaters • 3 stars
A father and his teen daughter attend a pop concert only to realize they’ve entered the center of a dark and sinister event. via IMDB
M. Night Shyamalan
Stars: Josh Hartnett, Hayley Mills, Alison Pill
Next week:
Borderlands
It Ends With Us
Didi