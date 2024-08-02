Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 2nd

Opening August 2, 2024

Artsies:

Coup! • Class warfare during a pandemic; comedy • Megaplex at The District • 2 1/2 stars

On a seaside estate in 1918, a mischievous cook leads an uprising against his wealthy employer. via IMDB

Directors: Joseph Schuman Austin Stark

Stars: Peter Sarsgaard, Billy Magnussen, Sarah Gadon

Kneecap • Belfast hip-hop band origin story • several theaters • 3 stars

When fate brings Belfast teacher JJ into the orbit of self-confessed ‘low life scum’ Naoise and Liam Og, the needle drops on a hip hop act like no other. Rapping in their native Irish, they lead a movement to save their mother tongue. via IMDB

Director: Rich Peppiatt

Stars: Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, DJ Próvai

Fartsies:

Harold and the Purple Crayon • live-action/animated mess • theaters • 1 1/2 stars

nside of his book, adventurous Harold can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book’s pages and into the physical world, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life. via IMDB

Director: Carlos Saldanha

Stars: Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, Benjamin Bottani

Trap • M. Night Shyamalan thriller at a pop concert • theaters • 3 stars

A father and his teen daughter attend a pop concert only to realize they’ve entered the center of a dark and sinister event. via IMDB

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Stars: Josh Hartnett, Hayley Mills, Alison Pill

Next week:

Borderlands

It Ends With Us

Didi