Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 8th, 2023

Opening December 8, 2023

 • The Oath • Book of Mormon-based drama • theaters • 1 1/2 stars

In the Ancient Americas, a fugitive is looking to restore his history while also being hunted. IMDb

Director: Darin Scott

Stars: Darin Scott, Michelle Scott

 

 • Eileen • Female-centered noir thriller • Broadway • 3 stars

In 1960’s New England,  a young woman is enthralled with her new coworker. They start to become friends and things take a turn. IMDb

Director: William Oldroyd

Stars: Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway, Marin Ireland

 • Maestro • Leonard Bernstein biopic • theaters; Netflix later • 3 1/2 stars

The true story behind composer Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. IMDb

Director: Bradley Cooper

Stars: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer

 

 • The Boy and the Heron • Hayao Miyazaki animated tale • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

A young boy goes into a world where the living and dead are together in search of his mother. IMDb

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Stars: Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Robert Pattinson

 

———

Next week:

 • Wonka

 • Fallen Leaves

 • The Disappearance of Shere Hite

