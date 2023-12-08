Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 8th, 2023

Opening December 8, 2023

• The Oath • Book of Mormon-based drama • theaters • 1 1/2 stars

In the Ancient Americas, a fugitive is looking to restore his history while also being hunted. IMDb

Director: Darin Scott

Stars: Darin Scott, Michelle Scott

• Eileen • Female-centered noir thriller • Broadway • 3 stars

In 1960’s New England, a young woman is enthralled with her new coworker. They start to become friends and things take a turn. IMDb

Director: William Oldroyd

Stars: Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway, Marin Ireland

• Maestro • Leonard Bernstein biopic • theaters; Netflix later • 3 1/2 stars

The true story behind composer Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. IMDb

Director: Bradley Cooper

Stars: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer

• The Boy and the Heron • Hayao Miyazaki animated tale • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

A young boy goes into a world where the living and dead are together in search of his mother. IMDb

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Stars: Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Robert Pattinson

———

Next week:

• Wonka

• Fallen Leaves

• The Disappearance of Shere Hite