Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 8th, 2023

Opening December 8, 2023
• The Oath • Book of Mormon-based drama • theaters • 1 1/2 stars
In the Ancient Americas, a fugitive is looking to restore his history while also being hunted. IMDb
Director: Darin Scott
Stars: Darin Scott, Michelle Scott
• Eileen • Female-centered noir thriller • Broadway • 3 stars
In 1960’s New England, a young woman is enthralled with her new coworker. They start to become friends and things take a turn. IMDb
Director: William Oldroyd
Stars: Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway, Marin Ireland
• Maestro • Leonard Bernstein biopic • theaters; Netflix later • 3 1/2 stars
The true story behind composer Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. IMDb
Director: Bradley Cooper
Stars: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer
• The Boy and the Heron • Hayao Miyazaki animated tale • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
A young boy goes into a world where the living and dead are together in search of his mother. IMDb
Director: Hayao Miyazaki
Stars: Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Robert Pattinson
———
Next week:
• Wonka
• Fallen Leaves
• The Disappearance of Shere Hite