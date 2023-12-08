Boner of the Day for December 8th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: HE LITERALLY SHOT HIMSELF IN THE FOOT.
In Battle Creek, Michigan, police were called to a residential neighborhood after reports of hearing gunshots. It has been found that a husband and wife were having an argument, and in the midst of the argument when it got physical, the husband’s gun in his waistband came loose and fell and shot him in the foot. The man went to the hospital in his own vehicle. The couple are now both facing charges.
via Yahoo! News
Boner Candidate #2: THE PEOPLE ALL SAID SIT DOWN, SIT DOWN YER ROCKIN’ THE BOAT.
A gondola full of tourists in Venice, Italy capsized in one of the canals earlier this week, due to people not listening. The gondolier was trying t0 make a complex maneuver under a bridge that required the gondola to be steady and balanced. The gondolier kept telling the group of Chinese tourists on the gondola to sit down. They continued to ignore him and kept on taking selfies and standing up. This led to the gondola flipping and everyone in it to fall into the water.
via The Guardian
Boner Candidate #3: BOOTY PATROL.
18 year old Gabriel Luviano from Florida was pulled over earlier in the week because of his truck. His truck was that which is similar to a Border Patrol truck, only his said “Booty Patrol.” His truck also had lights similar to those of a law enforcement vehicle, resulting in the traffic stop. “It’s just funny, it was never meant to be anything bad,” said Gabriel Luviano. Luviano was given a citation for the lights on the truck.
via The Guardian