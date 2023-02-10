Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 10th, 2023

What I Saw:

“Consecration” – convent-based horror movie — theaters and Shudder – 2 stars

After the alleged suicide of her priest brother, Grace travels to the remote Scottish convent where he fell to his death. Distrusting the Church’s account, she uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about herself. via IMDB

Director: Christopher Smith

Stars: Jena Malone, Danny Hutson, Ian Pirie

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” – Channing Tatum stripping — theaters — 2 1/2 stars

Mike takes to the stage again, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse. via IMDB

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Stars: Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum, Caitlin Gerard

“Titanic” – 25th anniversary release – Theaters – I gave it 3 stars in 1997.

A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic. via IMDB

Director: James Cameron