Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 16th, 2024

Opening February 14 and 16, 2024

• “Madame Web” — Spider-Man adjacent action movie — theaters — I didn’t see it.

A NYC paramedic that is clairvoyant that has to protect three women.

Director: S.J. Clarkson

Stars: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced

• “Bob Marley: One Love” — musical biographical drama — theaters — 2 stars.

A Bob Marley biopic and the background of his music.

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Stars: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, James Norton

• Academy Award nominated short films — compilation — Broadway — 3 and 3 1/2 stars.

A compilation of the best short films from the year.

Director: Various

Stars: Various

• “The Taste of Things” — food-centered French romance — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars.

A French film about a motivated cook and a gourmet chef’s relationship.

Director: Anh Hung Tran

Stars: Juliette Binoche, Benoit Magimel, Emmanuel Salinger

Next week:

• Drive-Away Dolls

• Ordinary Angels

• Perfect Days