Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 16th, 2024

Opening February 14 and 16, 2024
• “Madame Web” — Spider-Man adjacent action movie — theaters — I didn’t see it.
A NYC paramedic that is clairvoyant that has to protect three women.
Director: S.J. Clarkson
Stars: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced
• “Bob Marley: One Love” — musical biographical drama — theaters — 2 stars.
A Bob Marley biopic and the background of his music.
Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green
Stars: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, James Norton
• Academy Award nominated short films — compilation — Broadway — 3 and 3 1/2 stars.
A compilation of the best short films from the year.
Director: Various
Stars: Various
• “The Taste of Things” — food-centered French romance — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars.
A French film about a motivated cook and a gourmet chef’s relationship.
Director: Anh Hung Tran
Stars: Juliette Binoche, Benoit Magimel, Emmanuel Salinger
———
Next week:
• Drive-Away Dolls
• Ordinary Angels
• Perfect Days