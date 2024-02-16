Boner of the Day for February 16th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THE MURDER ASSIGNMENT
In 2022 in an English class in a Virginia middle school, a teacher gave a writing assignment that involved writing the ways to kill one particular student. Students wrote ideas like mutilation, burning the student alive, and other horrible things. When the victimized student told his parents, they called police, who then became involved. The teacher pled guilty to a misdemeanor and gave up his teaching license, and was arrested.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: THE USEFUL IDIOT
Tucker Carlson recently went to Russia and has come back and said that Russia is safer than the United States. “It’s perfectly clean and orderly,” said Carlson about Russia’s metro system. He also noted that the bread is “fresher” than in America. Conservatives have come back and made fun of Carlson. “It’s worth pointing out how grotesquely Tucker is recreating actual Soviet propaganda here,” said Jeff Blehar. “It is tempting to call him [Carlson] a useful idiot, but he isn’t an idiot. He knows what he is doing. I myself don’t speak Russian, but I think I could read the look on Putin’s face, which said: ‘Good doggie,” said Kevin Williamson.
via Mediaite
Boner Candidate #3: WHAT NOW?
A wedding makeup artist by the name of Jenny was helping a bride to the bathroom, and upon entering the bathroom, Jenny and the bride saw something that could stop the wedding entirely. The groom was in the bathroom with his mother being breastfed. The bride however, continued with the wedding. Wedding planner Georgie said, “Everybody is in the room waiting! But you definitely wouldn’t kiss when they say will you kiss the groom!” Another person commented, ” Took ‘mummy’s boy’ to a whole new level.”
via The Mirror