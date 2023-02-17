Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 17th, 2023

Artsies

Oscar-nominated short films – compilation of shorts – Broadway – 3 stars for live-action, 3 1/2 stars for animation and documentary

“This special release features the year’s most spectacular short films and is available to watch on the big screen for a limited time shortly after nominations are announced. Each nominee is released in one of three distinct feature-length compilations according to their category of nomination: Live Action, Animation, or Documentary.” via ShortsTV

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It – Lachlan Pendragon, Australia, 12 min.

The Flying Sailor – Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby, Canada, 8 min.

Ice Merchants – João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano, Portugal/France/UK, 15 min.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud, UK, 33 min.

My Year of Dicks – Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon, USA, 26 min. via Angelika Film Center

Close – Belgian childhood drama – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

“The intense friendship between two thirteen-year-old boys Leo and Remi suddenly gets disrupted. Struggling to understand what has happened, Léo approaches Sophie, Rémi’s mother. ‘Close’ is a film about friendship and responsibility.” via IMDb

Director: Lukas Dhont

Starring: Eden Dambrine, Gustay De Waele, Émilie Dequenne

Fartsies

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Marvel goes super-tiny – theaters – 3 stars

“Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.” via IMDb

Director: Peyton Reed

Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors