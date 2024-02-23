Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 23rd, 2024

Opening February 23, 2024
Artsies
• “Perfect Days” • Quietly beautiful Japanese movie • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars.
A janitor in Japan who enjoys listening to classic rock music.
Director: Wim Wenders
Stars: Koji Yakusho, Tokio Emoto, Arisa Nakano
Fartsies
• “Ordinary Angels” • Save-a-sick-kid drama • theaters • 2 1/2 stars.
Based on the true story of a woman that brings a community together to help a widower save his terminally-ill daughter.
Director: Jon Gunn
Stars: Alan Ritchson, Hilary Swank, Amy Acker
• “Drive-Away Dolls” • Women on the road caper comedy • theaters • 3 stars.
Two women start on a road trip to Tallahassee when they come cross paths with some criminals.
Director: Ethan Coen
Stars: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein
———