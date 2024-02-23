Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 23rd, 2024

Opening February 23, 2024

Artsies

• “Perfect Days” • Quietly beautiful Japanese movie • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars.

A janitor in Japan who enjoys listening to classic rock music.

Director: Wim Wenders

Stars: Koji Yakusho, Tokio Emoto, Arisa Nakano

Fartsies

• “Ordinary Angels” • Save-a-sick-kid drama • theaters • 2 1/2 stars.

Based on the true story of a woman that brings a community together to help a widower save his terminally-ill daughter.

Director: Jon Gunn

Stars: Alan Ritchson, Hilary Swank, Amy Acker

• “Drive-Away Dolls” • Women on the road caper comedy • theaters • 3 stars.

Two women start on a road trip to Tallahassee when they come cross paths with some criminals.

Director: Ethan Coen

Stars: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein

———

Next week:

• Dune, Part Two