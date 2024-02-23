Boner of the Day for February 23rd, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1:THEY MUST BE VERY CONFIDENT BECAUSE NOW THEY’RE SAYING IT OUT LOUD
PART 1
Jack Posobiec, a right-wing conspiracy theorist, has said that he will overthrow the democracy and finish what those on January 6th started. “Welcome to the end of democracy! We’re here to overthrow it completely. We didn’t get all the way there on January 6th, but we will endeavor to get rid of it and replace it with this right here. That’s right, because all glory is not to government, all glory to God,” said Posobiec at a conference in D.C. After this, the page on X called Republicans Against Trump made a post saying, “Trump’s Republican Party openly wants to end democracy. We must stop them.”
via Mediaite
PART 2
Lara Trump recently came out and talked about her nightly routine that her and her husband and kids have, leaving people in silence and some skeptical. Trump said, “Every night, Eric and I have a tradition. We stop whatever we have going on, and we go do bedtime with the kids. And while they say their prayers ― and the Pledge of Allegiance, of course ― I often think to myself, what kind of country will they live in, in 10, 20, or 30 years?”
via Huffpost
PART 3
The Conservative Political Action Conference has always had outlandish decorations for when the conference is held, especially in recent years. However, the conference that started this Thursday might have the most outlandish decor of all. One of the decorations being a January 6th pinball machine having the words “political prisoners” and “it’s a setup” being some of the modes you can play in. Another decoration being a bottle of “Woke Tears”. Other things included clothes with Donald Trump’s face on them, and a piece of glass art with Donald Trump and a lion.
via Mediaite
Boner Candidate #2: PEOPLE WANT DAVID BECKHAM’S NIPPLES.
Plastic surgeons in New York City have been suddenly getting waves of men that want to have a surgery to make their nipples look like David Beckham’s nipples, ones that appear small and “almond-shaped.” “Men are continuously becoming more and more conscious of how they dress and how they appear. If they are wearing something with a tight-fitting form, that shows the nipples more prominently, that might make them uncomfortable. They don’t want the focus of what they are wearing, if they are wearing a form-fitting shirt, to be the nipple,” said surgeon Dr. Elie Levine. The procedure can cost up to $5,000, but is easy to perform and the patient can return to their daily activities that same day.
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #3: MARGE WANTS TO SEE A NAKED JUDGE
Marjorie Taylor-Greene is saying that Judge Arthur Engoron should no longer be a judge because he ruled against Donald Trump in the recent $354 million case of fraud.”Judge Engeron should be disrobed and thrown out, he’s a disgrace!! Mar-a-lago in 1981 was only a home, today it is one of the most exclusive social clubs in the world,” said Greene. Engoron was the one that ordered Trump to pay the damages of fraud from the Trump Organization of $354 million.
via Mediaite