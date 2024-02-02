Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 2nd, 2024

Opening February 2, 2024
Argylle — frenetic spy comedy — theaters — 2 1/2 stars
An author whose novels about a secret agent realizes the plot of her new book starts to mirror real-world events. via IMDB
Director: Matthew Vaughn
Stars: Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell
Scrambled — feminist comedy — theaters — 3 stars
A mid 30’s consistent bridesmaid goes on an empowering journey of self-discovery. via IMDB
Leah McKendrick
Stars: Yvonne Strahovski, Clancy Brown, Lindsey Morgan
The Promised Land — Danish historical drama — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars
The story of Ludvig Kahlen who pursued his lifelong dream: To make the heath bring him wealth and honor. via IMDB
Nikolaj Arcel
Stars: Mads Mikkelsen, Amanda Collin, Gustav Lindh
Origin — journalist seeks truth drama — theaters — 3 1/2 stars
The unspoken system that has shaped America and chronicles how lives today are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions. via IMDB
Ava DuVernay
Stars: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash
———
Next week:
• Lisa Frankenstein
• Out of Darkness
• Suncoast
• The Teacher’s Lounge