Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 2nd, 2024

Opening February 2, 2024

Argylle — frenetic spy comedy — theaters — 2 1/2 stars

An author whose novels about a secret agent realizes the plot of her new book starts to mirror real-world events. via IMDB

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Stars: Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell

Scrambled — feminist comedy — theaters — 3 stars

A mid 30’s consistent bridesmaid goes on an empowering journey of self-discovery. via IMDB

Director: Leah McKendrick

Stars: Yvonne Strahovski, Clancy Brown, Lindsey Morgan

The Promised Land — Danish historical drama — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars

The story of Ludvig Kahlen who pursued his lifelong dream: To make the heath bring him wealth and honor. via IMDB

Director: Nikolaj Arcel

Stars: Mads Mikkelsen, Amanda Collin, Gustav Lindh

Origin — journalist seeks truth drama — theaters — 3 1/2 stars

The unspoken system that has shaped America and chronicles how lives today are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions. via IMDB

Director: Ava DuVernay

Stars: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash

———

Next week:

• Lisa Frankenstein

• Out of Darkness

• Suncoast

• The Teacher’s Lounge